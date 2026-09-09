Greco-Roman wrestler Deepak tests positive for clomifene; WFI withdraws him from Asian Games

Adding to the embarrassment for Indian wrestling, Asian Games-bound Greco Roman wrestler Deepak has failed a dope test, forcing the national federation to withdraw him from the contingent, further shrinking the Indian challenge at continental showpiece.

Deepak was the first wrestler from the Indian Postal Service to secure a place on the Indian team for the Asian Games. (Amit)

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The development comes after India have already lost two wrestling places in the Asian Games squad following doping cases involving Mukul Dahiya (men's freestyle 86kg) and Deepanshu (Greco Roman, 130kg).

Deepak was the first wrestler from the Indian Postal Service to secure a place on the Indian team for the Asian Games.

The 25-year-old Delhi wrestler was a surprise winner at the selection trials held in Lucknow on May 31 after coming through a medal-winning show at the Federation Cup.

According to a notification issued by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Deepak's urine sample, collected during the selection trials, returned an atypical finding for clomifene, a prohibited substance classified under S4 (Hormone and Metabolic Modulators) of the 2026 WADA Prohibited List.

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{{^usCountry}} NADA said the sample was reported as an atypical finding on July 23 and, following an investigation and an interview with the wrestler on August 17, decided to move the case forward as an Adverse Analytical Finding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NADA said the sample was reported as an atypical finding on July 23 and, following an investigation and an interview with the wrestler on August 17, decided to move the case forward as an Adverse Analytical Finding. {{/usCountry}}

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Clomiphene usually helps in treating infertility in men and women.

Not yet suspended says NADA

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NADA's notification, however, does not state that Deepak has been provisionally suspended. It specifically says he is not provisionally suspended pending resolution of the case and may continue to participate in competitions unless a suspension or period of ineligibility is subsequently imposed.

However, the notification also said that if the ADRV is confirmed, results obtained from the date of sample collection - May 31, 2026 - until the commencement of any provisional suspension "would be liable to disqualification, unless fairness requires otherwise".

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If the B-sample confirms the presence of clomifene, or if Deepak waives B-sample analysis, the ADRV would be confirmed under the applicable anti-doping rules.

We can't take risk, says WFI

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A Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) official said they are withdrawing Deepak from the squad since if he returns a positive test during the Games, world governing body UWW can impose a penalty of ₹20 lakh on the WFI.

"Deepak had indeed surprised coaches by winning the trials. He was never part of the national camp that is why he was never tested enough. He came to trials stage through his medal at the Federation Cup.

"We are withdrawing him from the squad," said the official.

WFI could have saved quota places

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WFI contended that if they were intimated the adverse results in time, they could have saved all three quota places.

"Deepanshu was tested in March and we got his result only in July. Similarly Mukul and Deepak were tested on May 31 and we are getting the results now. If we had known the results early, we would not have sent their names. We would have replaced them with others, but nothing can be done now," said the official.

When asked why the WFI is unable to convince the wrestler to stay clean, the official said,"We are bringing in very strict doping policy very soon. Offenders will not be spared. We are already trying to educate them."

The NADA notice said Deepak had not declared any medication related to the substance on his doping control form and did not produce purchase records, invoices or bills for dietary supplements he said he had consumed.

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The agency also said there was no Therapeutic Use Exemption for clomifene and that no departure from the relevant testing or laboratory standards could explain the finding.

NADA determined that Deepak failed to satisfactorily account for the presence of the prohibited substance.

The wrestler, however, has the right to challenge the A-sample result by requesting analysis of the B-sample. He has seven days from receipt of the notification to exercise that right.