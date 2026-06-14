Hamilton rewrites the script, this time in red

New Delhi: For almost a year and a half, a question hung over the Formula 1 paddock like a persistent shadow: Had the magic faded?

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Spain F1 Grand Prix. (AP Photo)

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When Lewis Hamilton made the seismic decision to leave Mercedes for Maranello, critics called it a romantic but ultimately vain move into the sunset.

On Sunday, under the blistering Catalan sun at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the seven-time world champion provided his answer in the most emphatic, emotionally charged manner possible.

In a tactical masterclass defined by relentless pace and a daring strategy, Hamilton claimed his maiden Grand Prix victory for Ferrari. The triumph not only brought a nearly two-year personal win drought to an end but also signalled a monumental shifting of the sands in the 2026 world championship picture.

Starting from second on the grid alongside pole-sitter George Russell, the Scuderia took an initial gamble by starting Hamilton on the soft compound tyres. While the choice left him vulnerable on the opening lap, it was the prelude to an aggressive three-stop strategy that would ultimately unmask Mercedes’ two-stop plans.

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{{^usCountry}} The race turned decisively when a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) — triggered by Fernando Alonso’s retiring Aston Martin — handed Hamilton a free pit stop. Emerging with fresh rubber, the 41-year-old unleashed a sequence of qualifying-style laps, augmenting the gap to his former team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The race turned decisively when a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) — triggered by Fernando Alonso’s retiring Aston Martin — handed Hamilton a free pit stop. Emerging with fresh rubber, the 41-year-old unleashed a sequence of qualifying-style laps, augmenting the gap to his former team. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Hamilton managed his advantage effortlessly at the front, chaos erupted behind him. Mercedes rookie sensation and championship leader Kimi Antonelli fought his way past teammate Russell for second place late in the race, only to suffer a shock retirement on Lap 62 which secured a comfortable 19.5-second victory margin for Hamilton over Russell, with Lando Norris completing the podium to seal the first all-British top three since 1968. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Hamilton managed his advantage effortlessly at the front, chaos erupted behind him. Mercedes rookie sensation and championship leader Kimi Antonelli fought his way past teammate Russell for second place late in the race, only to suffer a shock retirement on Lap 62 which secured a comfortable 19.5-second victory margin for Hamilton over Russell, with Lando Norris completing the podium to seal the first all-British top three since 1968. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This was not just another trophy to add to a record-breaking collection, it was a vindication. At 41, Hamilton has become the sport’s oldest race winner in 56 years. Standing atop the podium in his red overalls, eyes visibly watering during the British and Italian national anthems, the weight of the moment was clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was not just another trophy to add to a record-breaking collection, it was a vindication. At 41, Hamilton has become the sport’s oldest race winner in 56 years. Standing atop the podium in his red overalls, eyes visibly watering during the British and Italian national anthems, the weight of the moment was clear. {{/usCountry}}

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“Grazie a tutti, thank you so much,” Hamilton said over the team radio, his voice thick with emotion. “You’ve helped me achieve this dream. To the fans, thank you for continuing to remind me of who I am.”

For a driver who has achieved everything, winning in Ferrari red shows why he remains relevant in F1’s new era. For Maranello, this victory is the ultimate return on investment.

Bringing Hamilton to the Scuderia was a high-stakes gamble meant to instill a ruthless winning culture. With Charles Leclerc enduring a frustrating DNF due to a late technical issue, Hamilton shoulder-prowled the team to maximum points, breaking Mercedes’ recent stranglehold on the 2026 season.

The tifosi have a new hero to celebrate, and Ferrari has concrete proof that they can engineer a car capable of taking the fight directly to Brackley and Milton Keynes.

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For the sport at large, Hamilton winning in a Ferrari is pure box-office gold. It injects an intoxicating dose of romance and unpredictable drama into the landscape of the 2026 championship.

Hamilton’s triumph cuts heavily into Antonelli’s lead at the top of the standings, setting up a generational battle between F1’s most decorated titan and its most electrifying young prodigy.

The emotional resonance of this race lies in its storytelling. We witnessed a sporting legend, who had spent 40 Grands Prix on the outside looking in, finally scaling the mountaintop in the most iconic colours in motorsport history.

It was a race where vintage execution met modern strategy. Hamilton did not inherit this win through luck, he forced it by executing relentless, punishing stints that broke the resolve of a faster Mercedes car on paper.

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The sheer catharsis of seeing No.44 parked in the No.1 slot, surrounded by mechanics in scarlet, offered a timeless reminder of why the Hamilton signing with Ferrari was such a legendary move.

The 2026 season was billed as a technical reset. Instead, in Barcelona, it became the backdrop of how human emotion overpowered the machines these supreme athletes drive. Lewis Hamilton is a Ferrari race winner and Formula 1 feels thoroughly revitalised because of it.

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