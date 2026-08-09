Harjai, Ishnidh to compete for boys' title; Guntas, Rashi to battle for girls' crown in R&A Amateur Golf Championship

Indian golfers will be tested when they tee off on two different courses across Scotland starting Monday for the R&A Amateur Golf Championship.

Indian golfers will be tested when they tee off on two different courses (Special Arrangement)

Harjai Milkha Singh and Ishnidh Singh Virdi will be competing for the boys' title while Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Rashi Mishra will battle it out for the girls' crown.

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The four-member team, sent by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), is being accompanied by managers Deepinder Singh Kullar and Saaniya Sharma. The tournament will be played for the first two rounds in strokeplay format after which 64 players will progress to the last two matchplay rounds.

The R&A Boys' Amateur Championship, played since 1921, is one of the most prestigious in junior golf and is played annually in Great Britain and Ireland.

The international field attracts the best junior male golfers from around the globe and former winners include Sir Michael Bonallack, José María Olazábal, Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adrián Otaegui, Tom Lewis and David Howell. The champion earns exemptions into The Amateur Championship and Final Qualifying for The Open.

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{{^usCountry}} A total of 144 boy amateurs from more than 30 countries from Europe, Middle East and USA are competing in the tournament which is being held at the Glasgow Gailes Links golf course on the west coast of Scotland. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 144 boy amateurs from more than 30 countries from Europe, Middle East and USA are competing in the tournament which is being held at the Glasgow Gailes Links golf course on the west coast of Scotland. {{/usCountry}}

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First played in 1919, the R&A Girls' Amateur Championship is a highly coveted junior title. Notable past winners include major champions and Solheim Cup players such as Anna Nordqvist, Suzann Pettersen, Azahara Munoz and Georgia Hall.

The winner gains exemptions into the Women's Amateur Championship, the US Girls' Junior Championship, Final Qualifying for the AIG Women's Open and by tradition, an invite to compete at Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

A total of 144 girl amateurs from more than 30 countries from Europe, Middle East and USA are competing in the tournament which is being held at the Edinburgh Craigielaw golf course on the east coast of Scotland.

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