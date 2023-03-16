Houston Rockets blast short-handed Lakers with Porter's 27-point performance

The Houston Rockets are on a roll! Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets to their second straight victory against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 114-110 win on Wednesday night. The Lakers, already without LeBron James due to injury, were missing Anthony Davis as well, who wasn't playing both games of back-to-backs as per doctors' orders after returning from a right foot injury.

The Rockets dominated in the paint, outscoring the Lakers 78-46. Porter put up an impressive 27 points, 18 of which he scored before halftime, despite leaving the game briefly due to a cut above his left eye. He returned with a band-aid to cover the cut, and he kept on scoring.

Houston had an 18-point lead in the first half and was up 62-48 at halftime. But the Lakers came back, getting within four early in the fourth quarter, with a 3-pointer from Rui Hachimura. However, the Rockets countered with an 8-0 run, with five points coming from rookie Jabari Smith Jr. That pushed their lead to 96-83.

Malik Beasley hit a three with just 7.2 seconds left to cut Houston's lead to 114-109. Austin Reaves then got a steal, and Porter fouled him with 0.3 seconds remaining. Although Reaves made only one of two free throws, Houston held on for the win.

Coach Stephen Silas was impressed with Porter's performance and the team's growth despite their record this season. "He was aggressive. He was making plays for his teammates... just a solid, complete game," said Silas.

The Lakers lost for the second time in three games as they fight to stay in line for one of the last playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Rockets will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and Sunday nights.

