How Antonelli’s Spa masterclass proved his championship mettle

New Delhi: For Kimi Antonelli, Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps was the perfect example of a season that has defied the standard trajectory of a Formula 1 rookie.

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

It was a race firmly in his pocket before misfortune seemingly snatched it away, only for him to brilliantly reclaim it through sheer, uncompromising track craft.

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Starting from his sixth pole of the season, Antonelli’s afternoon began with immediate drama. Four-time world champion Max Verstappen executed a trademark aggressive launch to sweep past the Italian at Eau Rouge.

In past eras, a teenaged newbie might have blinked, settling into a rhythm to conserve tyres. Antonelli did the opposite.

Displaying a level of poise that has come to define his 2026 campaign, he kept his head down, utilised the blistering straight-line speed of his Mercedes, and reclaimed the lead down the Kemmel Straight before the opening lap was even over.

However, the real test of Antonelli’s championship credentials came during a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period midway through the 44-lap race. While Antonelli stayed out on the circuit to maintain track position, Ferrari pulled off a tactical masterstroke with Charles Leclerc.

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{{^usCountry}} By pitting Leclerc under the VSC, Ferrari secured what drivers bitterly refer to as a “cheap pit stop”, gaining massive chunks of time relative to those racing at a restricted delta on track. When the stops cycled through, Antonelli found himself relegated to second, stripped of a lead he had justly earned, with Leclerc holding the track position advantage on fresher rubber. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By pitting Leclerc under the VSC, Ferrari secured what drivers bitterly refer to as a “cheap pit stop”, gaining massive chunks of time relative to those racing at a restricted delta on track. When the stops cycled through, Antonelli found himself relegated to second, stripped of a lead he had justly earned, with Leclerc holding the track position advantage on fresher rubber. {{/usCountry}}

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It was a moment that could have deflated a lesser driver, especially with the psychological weight of a three-race winless streak hanging over the 19-year-old’s shoulders.

Compounding the pressure was the chaos unfolding in the sister Mercedes garage where his teammate and primary title rival George Russell had crashed out on the opening lap following a collision with Lewis Hamilton. The door to a massive championship advantage was wide open, but only if Antonelli could find a way past a stubborn, defensively brilliant Leclerc.

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What followed was an absolute masterclass in modern race craft. Antonelli didn’t panic or abuse his tyres in a desperate, immediate counterattack. Instead, he systematically hunted down the Ferrari, treating the majestic, sweeping sectors of Spa as his playground.

The Italian slowly chipped away Leclerc’s advantage, biding his time until the perfect opportunity presented itself. When the moment came, Antonelli didn’t hesitate. He launched a clinical overtaking manoeuvre to snatch back the lead. It was a pass executed with the precision of a seasoned driver and the fearlessness of youth to leave Leclerc with no room for a counterattack.

Once back in clean air, Antonelli absorbed intense late-race pressure from Leclerc, managing his tyres and gaps to cross the finish line 1.9 seconds clear of the Scuderia driver. In doing so, he collected his sixth victory of the season and opened the gap in the drivers’ championship which Russell had closed down in the last three races.

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With Russell failing to score, Antonelli’s victory extended his lead at the top of the standings to a commanding 45 points over Hamilton and 50 over his teammate.

Spa proved exactly why Mercedes boss Toto Wolff bypassed the traditional stepping stones to throw the young Italian straight into the deepest end of motorsport’s elite grid. Antonelli possesses a rare combination of raw single-lap pace and a cerebral understanding of race management.

He can win from the front, but as Sunday proved, he can also fight through a tactical disadvantage to take what is his. The cheap pit stop gave Ferrari a temporary lease on the lead, but Antonelli’s response sent a definitive message to the rest of the paddock — he is in there to win it.