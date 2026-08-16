Amy Hunt said she was living the "time of my life" after winning her third gold of the European championships in Birmingham by helping Britain to victory in the women's 4x100m relay on Saturday.

Hunt bags third Euro gold, Diaz shines in triple jump

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Hunt, who had won the 100 and 200m sprint double at Alexander Stadium in the week, ran the second leg of a flawless relay display in front of a 23,000 sell-out crowd in cool conditions.

The quartet also including Dina Asher-Smith, Success Eduan and Imani Lansiquot clocked 42.05 seconds for victory.

It was a record-equalling seventh continental gold for Asher-Smith, who, having also won two silvers and a bronze, drew level with fellow sprinter Irena Szewinska as the most-decorated European athlete of all time, the Pole having won a total of 10 medals from 1966-1978.

"I am stood next to the real life GOAT ," Hunt said of Asher-Smith.

"She is the most decorated European athlete in history.

"She has thousand of medals. I am stood next to some amazing women.

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{{^usCountry}} "Stunning to come together. The time of my life." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Stunning to come together. The time of my life." {{/usCountry}}

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Hunt's treble gold brought the curtain down on a packed night of track and field that saw the fourth longest triple jump of all time by Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez and an outstanding championship record by Germany's Julian Weber in the javelin.

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh won a third European title in the high jump with a best of 1.97m, Sweden's Andreas Almgren shook off the curse of successive fourth-placed finishes and there was a surprise winner in the men's 1,500m in the shape of Dutchman Stefan Nillessen.

- Magistral Diaz -

Arguably the performance of the night belonged to Diaz Hernandez, who went fourth in the all-time list with the fourth longest jump in history with his second-round effort of 18.15m.

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Only British world record holder Jonathan Edwards, American Christian Taylor and Spaniard Jordan Diaz Fortun have jumped further.

Reigning world champion and fellow Cuban-born Pedro Pichardo of Portugal claimed silver with 17.76m, world silver medallist Andrea Dallavalle of Italy taking bronze .

Weber left it late to claim a stunning victory in the men's javelin, throwing a championship record of 90.40m for a second European gold.

His teammate Nick Thumm claimed silver, with Latvia's Patriks Gailums going home with bronze.

Weber's mark beat the previous championship best of 89.72m set by Britain's Steve Backley in the 1998 Budapest champs.

- Stupid works -

Back on the track, Almgren finally shook off the unwanted distinction of having finished fourth at four major continental championships at four different distances by winning the 10,000m in some style.

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The Swede took charge with 22 of the 25 laps remaining and bossed it from the front, clocking a championship record of 27:23.44 for gold.

The time smashed by more than 7sec the previous best set by Finland's Martti Vainio at the 1978 Prague champs.

Swiss defending champion Dominic Lobalu claimed silver, while France's world champion Jimmy Gressier rounded out the podium in a high-quality field.

"I really needed that, the last five laps I was dying," said Almgren.

"It might have been a stupid run, but it paid off."

Heptathlete Kate O'Connor secured Ireland's second gold of the championships after Mark English's historic victory in the men's 800m.

In front of a huge Irish contingent in the crowd, O'Connor needed to stay within 3.5sec of Dutch rival Emma Oosterwegel to seal gold and she did just that in the 800m to end on 6,751 points.

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"I have to thank every person wearing green and waving a flag," said O'Connor. "It's like a home championship."

Oosterwegel took silver with 6,713pts, with her teammate Sofie Dokter claiming bronze .

Norway's Henriette Jaeger scorched to a dominant win in the women's 400m in 49.04sec, a full second ahead of Poland's Natalia Bukowiecka in silver, with Netherlands' Lieke Klaver taking bronze.

It was Jaeger's second gold of the championships after starring for Norway's gold-winning 4x400m mixed relay team.

Newly-crowned 100m champion Rommel Glave also nabbed his second gold, anchoring a British quartet including 100m silver medallist Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe and 200m silver medallist Zharnel Hughes to victory in the 4x100m relay in 38.45sec.

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