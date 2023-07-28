‘I don't know if I'd be the same player’: Stephen Curry thanks college experience for shaping his NBA career

With four NBA championships and two Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, Steph Curry is arguably one of the finest players to step onto the court. He is already the greatest shooter ever. While talking about his career, Curry credited his college experience for making him the player that he is today. Curry appeared on this week’s episode of "Hot Ones" and talked on a variety of topics, ranging from his college-playing days to being praised by Kobe Bryant. This image released by Apple TV+ shows Stephen Curry in a scene from the documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated."(AP)

When asked if he would have become the same type of player had he taken a different route to a major college instead of opting for Davidson, Curry responded, “I don't think so, because the brand of basketball that I play now was predicated on a system that Davidson College [and] coach Bob McKillop mastered, and the only reason I think I'm successful at it is I got to learn with reps. So, [if I had] gone to [Virginia] Tech or Duke or whatever, maybe I would ride the bench my freshman year, and maybe I don't get that experience. So I don't know if I'd be the same player.

"It's kind of a message of go [to college] where the best fit is for you," Curry continued. "As much as you might want to have the pedigree or the resume to say I played in the ACC, I played in a power conference, that's all cool, but myself, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, guys who went to mid-major colleges, they'll find you wherever you're at. So I wouldn't change that experience [at Davidson] for anything. I'd rather play than just sit on the bench and say I've got a power conference school on my chest,” the 38-year-old explained.

Representing Davidson in 104 games over three seasons, Steph Curry averaged 25.3 points, along with 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 32.6 minutes. He had an impressive shooting percentage of 46.7 from the field along with 41.2 percent from three-point range. With 2,635 points on the NCAA Division I scoring list, Curry capped off his collegiate career ranked 25th all-time. During his collegiate stint, he earned a fourth-place finish on NCAA’s all-time list for career three-pointers- 414. Curry also holds the NCAA single-season record with 162, three-pointers in the 2007-08 season.

Steph Curry’s professional NBA career has been no less astonishing. Apart from his four NBA titles (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022) and two NBA MVP awards (2014-15 and 2015-16), Curry has been a common feature in All-Star and All-NBA teams.

