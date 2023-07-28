LeBron James pens heartfelt note as son Bronny gets discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest

The last couple of days have been trying for legendary NBA star LeBron James and his family members. LeBron’s eldest son Bronny James, who suffered a cardiac arrest three days back, during training had to be hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The teenage basketball sensation has now left the hospital. Sharing an update on his son, LeBron tweeted that his family is “safe and healthy.” LeBron also thanked fans for sending their love and best wishes for Bronny. LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game(AP)

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us,” the 38-year-old wrote. LeBron concluded his heartfelt note with a hashtag “JamesGang”.

Bronny James was rushed to the hospital having suffered a health scare on Monday. The University of Southern California (USC) freshman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Bronny started recovering soon and a report published by the Associated Press claimed that he will have to undergo extensive testing to find the root cause behind his cardiac arrest. The hospital later announced that Bronny was discharged and the 18-year-old has been recovering at home.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. We are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support,” read a statement, posted on the official website of the hospital.

Bronny James is expected to start his freshman year at the USC in 2023. The teenager became a top recruit as a two-way point guard in high school earlier this year. He joined the USC as a four-star recruit after representing Sierra Canyon High School where Bronny and his brother Bryce were teammates. The Trojans will reportedly be involved in a 10-day tour in Europe in August.

Meanwhile, LeBron showed his steely mindset after returning to the gym for a training session just two days after his son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest. LeBron was reportedly seen in a gym, working out, along with a teenage basketball player.

