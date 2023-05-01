'I don't regret it': Dillon Brooks on critical comments against LeBron James

Dillon Brooks has no regrets for the critical comments which he directed towards LeBron James, during Memphis Grizzlies campaign against Los Angeles Lakers in round one of playoffs. Brooks had launched a jibe at James saying that the Lakers star was old and also criticised him for his gameplay.

LeBron James; Dillion Brooks(Getty Images)

"No, that's who I am. I don't regret it. I'm a competitor. I compete," Brooks said in an interaction with media on Sunday.

After Grizzlies' win in game 2 of the series, Brooks had fired a salvo at James and said "I don't care, he's old. You know what I mean? I was expecting him to do that game four, game five. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul, he should've been saying that earlier on. I poke bears, I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do."

Brooks' disregard for James had drawn much flak for him and Grizzlies, from fans. Later in game 3, Brooks was ejected 17 seconds into the second half for hitting James in the groin area and found guilty for a flagrant foul 2.

Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA for not making himself available to the media after some of the team's games during the series against Lakers.

Meanwhile, after their disappointing series loss against Lakers, Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman noted that the team had to deal with "self-created distractions" during their campaign in the playoffs.