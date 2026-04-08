If not Scheffler and McIlroy, these men could be slipping into a Green Jacket come Sunday

Either Scottie Scheffler is trying new ways of challenging himself, or his timing sucks.

We are obviously not talking about his golf swing, but the fact that the world No1 and wife, Meredith, decided to have their second baby around the second week of April. As if that wasn’t enough, the Schefflers also thought it would be a nice idea to bring 10-day-old Remy with them in Augusta as daddy chases a third Green Jacket.

Let’s see if parental responsibilities and sleepless nights can do to Scottie what Kentucky Police could not. That famous day at Valhalla two years ago, he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault on an officer. After spending a couple of hours in the slammer, which should have unnerved a God-fearing, law-abiding man like him, Scheffler returned and shot a nonchalant 66.

As it happened, he had become a father for the first time eight days before that 2024 PGA Championship week.

Hence, the world No1’s record playing a major championship a week after his baby is born is a tied eighth place. It would be interesting to see if he can better it this week.

And then there is Rory McIlroy, the defending champion. McIlroy is bouncing around Augusta National the last few days and looking every bit a person whose demons have been exorcised. However, by his own lofty standards, it hasn’t been the most promising start to 2026.

To begin with, the Northern Irishman is yet to win in the first three months of the year, which is a rarity for him. And then, there was the case of a withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational because of back issues. That is also something that McIlroy has managed to avoid so far with that copybook swing.

With the world No1 and No2 not the overwhelming favourites, the 2026 Masters wears a very open look.

Here’s our take on some of the players who should be contending this week, if Scheffler and McIlroy indeed have an average outing…

Bryson DeChambeau… The Crushers GC Captain comes to Augusta following back-to-back wins in LIV Golf events in Singapore and South Africa. Even though his raw power and a very dependent short game seem to be a good fit for Augusta National, he did not have a great record here until the last two years, when he finished tied fifth (2025) and tied sixth (2024). So, he is trending in the right direction, and he has the overall game to succeed on this golf course.

Matt Fitzpatrick…The 31-year-old Englishman is making his 12th start at Augusta National, so he has racked up plenty of experience at the Alister MacKenzie masterpiece. He is also in terrific form after a lean phase towards the backend of 2024 through to the middle of 2025. In his last two starts, he finished second at the Players Championship and won the Valspar Championship. A huge weapon in his arsenal is how well he chips, a definite advantage this week.