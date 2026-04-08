If not Scheffler and McIlroy, these men could be slipping into a Green Jacket come Sunday
Either Scottie Scheffler is trying new ways of challenging himself, or his timing sucks.
We are obviously not talking about his golf swing, but the fact that the world No1 and wife, Meredith, decided to have their second baby around the second week of April. As if that wasn’t enough, the Schefflers also thought it would be a nice idea to bring 10-day-old Remy with them in Augusta as daddy chases a third Green Jacket.
Let’s see if parental responsibilities and sleepless nights can do to Scottie what Kentucky Police could not. That famous day at Valhalla two years ago, he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault on an officer. After spending a couple of hours in the slammer, which should have unnerved a God-fearing, law-abiding man like him, Scheffler returned and shot a nonchalant 66.
As it happened, he had become a father for the first time eight days before that 2024 PGA Championship week.
Hence, the world No1’s record playing a major championship a week after his baby is born is a tied eighth place. It would be interesting to see if he can better it this week.
And then there is Rory McIlroy, the defending champion. McIlroy is bouncing around Augusta National the last few days and looking every bit a person whose demons have been exorcised. However, by his own lofty standards, it hasn’t been the most promising start to 2026.
To begin with, the Northern Irishman is yet to win in the first three months of the year, which is a rarity for him. And then, there was the case of a withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational because of back issues. That is also something that McIlroy has managed to avoid so far with that copybook swing.
With the world No1 and No2 not the overwhelming favourites, the 2026 Masters wears a very open look.
Here’s our take on some of the players who should be contending this week, if Scheffler and McIlroy indeed have an average outing…
Bryson DeChambeau… The Crushers GC Captain comes to Augusta following back-to-back wins in LIV Golf events in Singapore and South Africa. Even though his raw power and a very dependent short game seem to be a good fit for Augusta National, he did not have a great record here until the last two years, when he finished tied fifth (2025) and tied sixth (2024). So, he is trending in the right direction, and he has the overall game to succeed on this golf course.
Matt Fitzpatrick…The 31-year-old Englishman is making his 12th start at Augusta National, so he has racked up plenty of experience at the Alister MacKenzie masterpiece. He is also in terrific form after a lean phase towards the backend of 2024 through to the middle of 2025. In his last two starts, he finished second at the Players Championship and won the Valspar Championship. A huge weapon in his arsenal is how well he chips, a definite advantage this week.
Cameron Young… The world No3 is 28 and living up to the reputation he has acquired of becoming a future superstar of the sport. Young did not have a very good 2025, until he won the Wyndham Championship, and he has played solid after that. Even though the Florida resident missed cut at the Masters last year, the remarkable thing about Young is how he shows up at major championships. He has six top-10s in majors in a relatively short career.
Patrick Reed…The 2018 Masters champion has a terrific record at Augusta National, and he has been in great form. The American lived in Augusta for three years and knows the area well. As a past champion, he also has a greater chance of playing the golf course. In 12 starts here, he has made 10 cuts and five top-10s. The reigning Hero Dubai Desert Classic champion is coming after a rare month-long break, but don’t hold that against him.
Akshay Bhatia…No, I am not putting him here for sentimental reasons. The world No21 Indian-American is coming off a disappointing missed cut after traveling all the way to India for the Hero Indian Open, but his form cannot be questioned. He recently won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and recorded top-10s in Pebble Beach and Phoenix. More importantly, he is a left-handed player with a phenomenal short game. And we all know how much Augusta National favours that kind of player.