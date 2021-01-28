IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / If we can find one of the baddest dudes in the world and he is Indian: UFC boss Dana White has set his eyes on India
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
others

If we can find one of the baddest dudes in the world and he is Indian: UFC boss Dana White has set his eyes on India

  • Several big companies are looking at India as a big market for their sports. Football clubs from Europe are signing deals with Indian clubs, professional wrestling giants WWE have made special plans for the country, and now UFC is also looking to go big with India.
READ FULL STORY
By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST

Dana White has masterminded the growth of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the last 9-10 years. At the start it was mostly restricted to the United States of America, then it grew in countries like Brazil, England, Russia, and Australia. UFC is fast growing in popularity in several Asian countries with the United Arab Emirates becoming a hub of the fighting game in 2020.

The foothold of MMA and UFC can be seen in most of the countries. Several UFC champions are emerging from nations like New Zealand, Australia, Russia, Nigeria, etc. This has also led to the increase in popularity of the sport in those countries. The rise of Conor McGregor has seen MMA become a household sport in European countries.

So what is that one place Dana White is targeting for the sport? Zubin Mehenti of ESPN asked White (after 4:53 mins) about the one place, country, or venue that MMA is yet to conquer that Dana would like to bring the UFC to. The answer was straight forward. It is India that the UFC president wants a big fighter from.

READ | ‘You don’t get away by being inactive in this business’- How the Conor McGregor MMA show stalled

White explained that India has one of the biggest populations in the world and if a champion emerges from the country, then it would be huge for the sport.

“Look at what we have done in building up places like Australia, Europe, Canada, Brazil and the list goes on and on. One of the places with one of the biggest populations in the world is India. Conor McGregor is from Ireland. You know why is so popular. We know he is charismatic and can fight well. If you leave that stuff aside, one of the reasons is he is Irish. Now everyone on the planet thinks they are Irish man.”


“If you take India which has a massive population. If we can find somebody who is one of the baddest dudes in the world and he is Indian. Then the whole segment of that population will follow him and that will be massive.

"If an Indian guy comes out, doesn’t matter what weight class and he is looked at as the baddest dude in the world, you will follow this guy. Your friends will, your family will. You guys will buy his PPVs and his merchandise and all of that. Am I wrong?” White concluded.

Several big companies are looking at India as a big market for their sports. Football clubs from Europe are signing deals with Indian clubs, professional wrestling giants WWE have made special plans for India, NBA is looking to unearth a superstar from the country and now UFC is also looking to go big with India.

There is a big fan base especially for MMA in India and it is growing rapidly. Viewerships are always going to rise in the country and fans will always support the sport. Ritu Phogat is making waves in ONE Championship and is gaining popularity. But can UFC find a fighter from India who could go on to become a household name and a champion? It remains to be seen. However, if someone can, it is Dana White.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dana white ufc conor mcgregor
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
others

If we can find one of the baddest dudes in the world and he is Indian: UFC boss

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Several big companies are looking at India as a big market for their sports. Football clubs from Europe are signing deals with Indian clubs, professional wrestling giants WWE have made special plans for the country, and now UFC is also looking to go big with India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)
others

Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo Games

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
"We just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message," Bach said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of ace Indian distance runner Sudha Singh(HT Photo)
Photo of ace Indian distance runner Sudha Singh(HT Photo)
others

Sudha Singh eyes national marathon record, Tokyo qualification

By Sharad Deep
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:27 PM IST
The distance runner from Uttar Pradesh, awarded the Padma Shri, is confident of making a smooth switch having won two Asian Games medals in 3000m steeplechase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arif Saleem Bohru, who goes by the ring name of Badshah Khan.(Special Arrangement)
Arif Saleem Bohru, who goes by the ring name of Badshah Khan.(Special Arrangement)
others

J&K's Khali eyeing for WWE

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Khan, known among people as J&K's Khali, said he is the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to train under The Great Khali at his Jalandhar academy and fight the Indian version of professional wrestling organized by the former WWE star.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his mobile phone next to The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his mobile phone next to The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo(REUTERS)
others

Government decree saves Italy from Olympic suspension

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:20 PM IST
It was one of the final acts of Giuseppe Conte’s government before the premier headed to the presidential palace to offer his resignation amid an unrelated political crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Tokyo Olympic Q&A: Officials try to explain how games happen

AP, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:05 PM IST
There's also a skeptical Japanese public. Recent polls suggest 80% want the games postponed again or canceled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sean Desai(Twitter)
Sean Desai(Twitter)
others

Sean Desai becomes first NFL coordinator of Indian descent

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:40 AM IST
"We are very fortunate and excited to promote from within and announce Sean Desai has been named defensive coordinator for our football team," Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP