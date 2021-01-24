‘You don’t get away by being inactive in this business’- How the Conor McGregor MMA show stalled
- The Irishman was fighting for only the third time in the last five years. Since his rise to superstardom, McGregor’s activity inside the Octagon had started to decline. He fought 8 times in the 2014-2016 period. But in the next 4 years, McGregor had only 3 MMA fights.
Everyone had waited for long, they had waited patiently but got what they wanted in 2021. The fighting community wanted to see Conor McGregor back in action. They wanted to see the MMA’s biggest ever superstar return to the Octagon. McGregor had demanded it continuously throughout 2020 and the wishes were fulfilled. Dana White booked a fight between McGregor and Dustin Poirier for the first PPV of 2021.
The Irishman was fighting for only the third time in the last five years. Since his rise to superstardom, McGregor’s activity inside the Octagon had started to decline. He fought 8 times in the 2014-2016 period. But in the next 4 years and before UFC 257, McGregor was involved in only 2 MMA fights. He had a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr after his victory over Eddie Alvarez in 2016. And that maybe was the start of his decline in the MMA world.
He made a fortune with the Mayweather fight as it became the second-most bought combat fight in history with 4.3 million PPVs. He started his whisky company and had a lot of issues in his personal life. He came back to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov but it proved to be his second big loss in a row. Critics wondered if he still had it in him to get the title back. After a hiatus, McGregor returned to knockout Donald Cerrone inside 40 seconds in 2020. It again led to the feeling that the McGregor of old was coming back. Fans wanted to him fight an elite fighter in the lightweight division. So when it was announced that Conor is fighting former interim champion in Poirier, everyone wondered if a rematch with Khabib was possible. Mistake – they were overlooking Poirier.
Expectations were high, the excitement was through the roof as cameras followed McGregor wherever he went. However, there was a change in attitude of the Irishman. There was no more the trash-talking McGregor that we had witnessed in the past. The McGregor of 2021 looked far more composed and showed a lot of respect in the lead up to the fight for Poirier.
However, the McGregor of 2021 could not overshadow the McGregor of 2014 (when Conor beat Dustin in their first fight). He had promised to knock out Dustin inside 60 seconds. He tried but failed. Dustin wasn’t the fighter of 2014, he had matured, he had grown and he had something to prove.
Dustin soaked the pressure, took McGregor’s best shots, and negated the first-round burst of McGregor. It looked like by the second round that Conor had started to tire as Poirier’s calf kicks took their effects. First came a barrage of shots and then came the coup de grace. A right-hand hook knocked Conor down and it was the end.
Conor’s return to lightweight lasted only 7 minutes 30 seconds. For the first time in his MMA career, he had been knocked out. He laid flat at the Octagon for a few seconds as he recalled what happened during the fight. At the post-match press conference, McGregor said that his leg his completely dead. Maybe that was the reason.
Khabib also had a reason for McGregor's loss, which played perfectly with their heated rivalry.
However, the real reason was said by the Irishman himself after the fight.
“It’s hard to overcome inactivity over long periods of time,” McGregor said after the fight.
“That’s just it. I just wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be. I have to dust it off and come back and that’s it and that’s what I will do.”
Three fights in four years is something not expected from a fighter. And maybe the inactivity inside the Octagon finally caught up with him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How the Conor McGregor MMA show stalled
- The Irishman was fighting for only the third time in the last five years. Since his rise to superstardom, McGregor’s activity inside the Octagon had started to decline. He fought 8 times in the 2014-2016 period. But in the next 4 years, McGregor had only 3 MMA fights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poirier shocks the world, knocks out Conor McGregor in second round
- It was the first time that McGregor lost a match by a technical knockout.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestling nationals: Sandeep emerges surprise champion in 74kg; Narsingh loses
- Narsingh Pancham Yadav, returning to action after four years of doping suspension, had a very good start as he defeated young Gaurav Baliyan, the defending champion, without breaking much sweat (10-0), but lost a close bout to Dhankar (4-3) in the next round.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAI takes steps to ensure no drop in intensity of athletes returning to training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhullar, Sharma miss out on weekend action in Abu Dhabi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UFC chief thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could return: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri off to a fine start at tougher Stadium Course at The American Express
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox