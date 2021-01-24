IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / ‘You don’t get away by being inactive in this business’- How the Conor McGregor MMA show stalled
Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (USA TODAY Sports)
Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (USA TODAY Sports)
others

‘You don’t get away by being inactive in this business’- How the Conor McGregor MMA show stalled

  • The Irishman was fighting for only the third time in the last five years. Since his rise to superstardom, McGregor’s activity inside the Octagon had started to decline. He fought 8 times in the 2014-2016 period. But in the next 4 years, McGregor had only 3 MMA fights.
READ FULL STORY
By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:48 PM IST

Everyone had waited for long, they had waited patiently but got what they wanted in 2021. The fighting community wanted to see Conor McGregor back in action. They wanted to see the MMA’s biggest ever superstar return to the Octagon. McGregor had demanded it continuously throughout 2020 and the wishes were fulfilled. Dana White booked a fight between McGregor and Dustin Poirier for the first PPV of 2021.

The Irishman was fighting for only the third time in the last five years. Since his rise to superstardom, McGregor’s activity inside the Octagon had started to decline. He fought 8 times in the 2014-2016 period. But in the next 4 years and before UFC 257, McGregor was involved in only 2 MMA fights. He had a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr after his victory over Eddie Alvarez in 2016. And that maybe was the start of his decline in the MMA world.

He made a fortune with the Mayweather fight as it became the second-most bought combat fight in history with 4.3 million PPVs. He started his whisky company and had a lot of issues in his personal life. He came back to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov but it proved to be his second big loss in a row. Critics wondered if he still had it in him to get the title back. After a hiatus, McGregor returned to knockout Donald Cerrone inside 40 seconds in 2020. It again led to the feeling that the McGregor of old was coming back. Fans wanted to him fight an elite fighter in the lightweight division. So when it was announced that Conor is fighting former interim champion in Poirier, everyone wondered if a rematch with Khabib was possible. Mistake – they were overlooking Poirier.

Expectations were high, the excitement was through the roof as cameras followed McGregor wherever he went. However, there was a change in attitude of the Irishman. There was no more the trash-talking McGregor that we had witnessed in the past. The McGregor of 2021 looked far more composed and showed a lot of respect in the lead up to the fight for Poirier.

However, the McGregor of 2021 could not overshadow the McGregor of 2014 (when Conor beat Dustin in their first fight). He had promised to knock out Dustin inside 60 seconds. He tried but failed. Dustin wasn’t the fighter of 2014, he had matured, he had grown and he had something to prove.

Dustin soaked the pressure, took McGregor’s best shots, and negated the first-round burst of McGregor. It looked like by the second round that Conor had started to tire as Poirier’s calf kicks took their effects. First came a barrage of shots and then came the coup de grace. A right-hand hook knocked Conor down and it was the end.

Conor’s return to lightweight lasted only 7 minutes 30 seconds. For the first time in his MMA career, he had been knocked out. He laid flat at the Octagon for a few seconds as he recalled what happened during the fight. At the post-match press conference, McGregor said that his leg his completely dead. Maybe that was the reason.

Khabib also had a reason for McGregor's loss, which played perfectly with their heated rivalry.


However, the real reason was said by the Irishman himself after the fight.

“It’s hard to overcome inactivity over long periods of time,” McGregor said after the fight.

“That’s just it. I just wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be. I have to dust it off and come back and that’s it and that’s what I will do.”

Three fights in four years is something not expected from a fighter. And maybe the inactivity inside the Octagon finally caught up with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
conor mcgregor ufc
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (USA TODAY Sports)
Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (USA TODAY Sports)
others

How the Conor McGregor MMA show stalled

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • The Irishman was fighting for only the third time in the last five years. Since his rise to superstardom, McGregor’s activity inside the Octagon had started to decline. He fought 8 times in the 2014-2016 period. But in the next 4 years, McGregor had only 3 MMA fights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. (USA TODAY Sports)
Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. (USA TODAY Sports)
others

Poirier shocks the world, knocks out Conor McGregor in second round

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • It was the first time that McGregor lost a match by a technical knockout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narsingh Yadav loses to Amit Dhankar.(Narsingh Yadav/Instagram)
Narsingh Yadav loses to Amit Dhankar.(Narsingh Yadav/Instagram)
others

Wrestling nationals: Sandeep emerges surprise champion in 74kg; Narsingh loses

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • Narsingh Pancham Yadav, returning to action after four years of doping suspension, had a very good start as he defeated young Gaurav Baliyan, the defending champion, without breaking much sweat (10-0), but lost a close bout to Dhankar (4-3) in the next round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athletics generic image.(File)
Athletics generic image.(File)
others

SAI takes steps to ensure no drop in intensity of athletes returning to training

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:29 PM IST
In a statement, SAI said the measure has been introduced to ensure that athletes are able to maintain continuity in their training programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar in action during Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2020 at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.(Keshav Singh/H)
Golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar in action during Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2020 at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.(Keshav Singh/H)
others

Bhullar, Sharma miss out on weekend action in Abu Dhabi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Bhullar, who was even par after 12 holes when play was suspended on Friday night, did not drop a shot over last six holes, but was also unable to birdie any and stayed at par. With 72-72 he missed the cut by one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in an MMA bout with Dustin Poirier of the US, earlier this month. Nurmagomedov — a legend who has single-handedly boosted the profile of the sport — recently announced that he’s retiring, following the death of his father and coach earlier this year.(Mahmoud Khaled / AP File Photo)
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in an MMA bout with Dustin Poirier of the US, earlier this month. Nurmagomedov — a legend who has single-handedly boosted the profile of the sport — recently announced that he’s retiring, following the death of his father and coach earlier this year.(Mahmoud Khaled / AP File Photo)
others

UFC chief thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could return: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Despite repeated claims by Khabib Nurmagomedov that he intends to remain retired, UFC president White said Friday that he believes the undefeated UFC lightweight champion -- who stunned the sport by tearfully retiring after his previous match -- "still wants to fight."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri(Getty Images)
Anirban Lahiri(Getty Images)
others

Lahiri off to a fine start at tougher Stadium Course at The American Express

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Lahiri said, “I got off to a shaky start with a couple of average shots. I just started the day and it was actually a good putt for par. It was a break that went over the lip so that was a bit weak like I've been feeling and against the run of play.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP