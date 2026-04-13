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IMSA expresses interest in hosting World Mind Games in India

IMSA expresses interest in hosting World Mind Games in India

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 01:56 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The International Mind Sports Association has invited bids from India and the world to host the next edition of the World Mind Games, to be held later this year or in early 2027.

IMSA expresses interest in hosting World Mind Games in India

With Chess as the most played game in the world of mind sports, the IMSA think tank has followed on with the success of Indian players in the global circuit.

While it was always Viswanathan Anand for almost three decades, the advent of Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and, D Gukesh has given the game a boost in the last few years.

"We are looking for partnership especially in Chess and other mind sports," said Sandeep Singh, the chief marketing officer of IMSA.

"We are hoping to partner with the best in the corporate sector to make chess the most popular sport besides working on the e-sports and other mind games popular in India. The market here is huge with around 300 million dollars already invested into e-sports and thanks to our young guns, chess is doing great too and has finally invited corporate interest," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
chess viswanathan anand
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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