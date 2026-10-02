India at Asian Games Full Results Day 14: Women's hockey gold after 44 years, medals in archery, wrestling and boxing make it a memorable day

The medal rush continued for the Indian contingent on Day 14 of the Asian Games, with the women's hockey team, boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, and Ankush, wrestler Sujeet, and the women's recurve archery team bringing gold medals, taking the medal tally beyond 70. The biggest achievement came in women's hockey, where India clinched a gold medal after 44 years, with the previous one dating back to 1982. With this victory, the Indian women's team also secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Indian women's hockey team wins gold at the Asian Games. (PTI)

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Lovlina became the first Indian woman boxer since Mary Kom in 2014 to bring a gold medal at the Asian Games. Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara brought further glory after winning silver in the mixed recurve team event, after going down to China in the final. Parveen Hooda and Anuksh took the boxing gold medal tally to 3 after winning their respective bouts, while Sujeet claimed the top prize in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Full medal tally, India’s medal winners and complete list of medals

India will have more opportunities to add to its gold medal tally as two more boxers fight for the top prize. The Indian women's hockey team will also take on China in the final later in the day.

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Here are the full results for the Indian contingent on Day 14 at the Asian Games:

Hockey

{{^usCountry}} The Indian women's team beat China 1-0 to win GOLD Boxing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian women's team beat China 1-0 to win GOLD Boxing {{/usCountry}}

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Lovlina Borgohain won GOLD in the women's 75kg final.

Parveen Hooda won GOLD in the women's 65kg final.

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Ankush won GOLD in the men's 80kg final.

Archery

Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, and Kirti won GOLD in the women's recurve team event.

Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara won SILVER in the recurve mixed team.

India lost to South Korea in the recurve men's team gold medal match, winning SILVER

Wrestling

Sujeet won GOLD in the men's 65kg freestyle.

Dipanshi goes down in a bronze medal bout.

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan won BRONZE in women's dinghy.

Vishnu Saravanan finished 4th in the men's dinghy.

Wrestling

Sujeet beat Sayed Omar Zazai of Afghanistan in the men's freestyle 65kg round of 16 bout and Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi in the quarterfinal bout. He then outclassed Kotaro Kiyooka (Japan) in the semifinal bout.

Dipanshi lost to Yui Susaki of Japan in the women's 50kg round of 16 bout.

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Dipanshi beat Dit Samnang (Cambodia) in the women's 50kg repechage match.

Rajat Ruhal lost to Yedige Kassimbek of Kazakhstan in the men's freestyle 125kg round of 16 bout.

Priya lost to Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 76kg round of 16 bout.

Golf

Veer Ahlawat is 10th, Saptak Talwar is 11th, and Yuvraj Sandhu is tied 22nd in men's individual stroke play and team round 3.

Track Cycling

David Beckham qualified for the men's keirin semifinal, and Ronaldo Singh was eliminated in the repechages.

David Beckham lost in the men's keirin semifinal, and Ronaldo Singh was eliminated in the repechages.

Canoe Slalom

Pradhyumna Singh Rathod qualified for the men's kayak cross quarterfinal, and Hitesh Kewat was knocked out. The duo were then knocked out in the quarters.

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Shikha Chauhan qualified for the women's kayak cross quarterfinal. She was then knocked out in the women's kayak cross quarterfinal.

Rugby Sevens

India beat Malaysia 26-5 in the women's Pool E match.

Volleyball

India beat South Korea 3-1 in the men's 5th-8th-place classification match.

Taekwondo

Kashish Malik beat Lam Siu Wai of Hong Kong in a mixed individual virtual taekwondo round-of-16 match, but lost to Rita Bakisheva in the quarterfinals.

Sepaktakraw

India won BRONZE in men's quadrant.

India lost to Thailand in the women's quarterfinal group match.