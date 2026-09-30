India at Asian Games Full Results LIVE Day 12: Archery, shooting fuel gold rush as medal tally hits 57

India made a superb start to the 12th day at the Asian Games 2026, with back-to-back gold medals in Archery -- first the women's compound team finished at the top of the podium, and the mixed team followed suit an hour later as teams successfully retained the crowns that India had won in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou.

India's Neeru Dhanda celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's trap shooting individual event during the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha and Prithika Pradeep dominated the women's clash against both South Korea in the semis and China in the finale. In the mixed team event, Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav showed nerves of steel to prevail over Korea's Jungyoon Park and Choi Eun Gyu in a thrilling final, winning 158-157 after a shoot-off.

The gold rush continued as the trap mixed team – Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – clinched the gold. This was Neeru's second gold at these Games after she won the individual event on Tuesday. While boxer Priya Ganghas took the bronze.

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE Updates

Here are the full results of the Indian contingent on Day 12 of the Asian Games

Archery:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive How did the Indian women's compound archery team perform in the finals at the Asian Games 2026? The Indian women's compound archery team won gold by defeating China 238-234, equaling the world record score in the process. What was significant about the Indian mixed archery team's gold medal win at the Asian Games 2026? The Indian mixed archery team secured not only the gold medal but also an early berth for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. What challenges did the Indian mixed team face in their semifinal match at the Asian Games? The Indian mixed team faced a tough battle against Thailand, narrowly winning 156-155 to reach the final.

{{^usCountry}} India beat South Korea to win gold in compound mixed team event {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India beat South Korea to win gold in compound mixed team event {{/usCountry}}

Read More

India (Jyothi Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep) beat China 238-234 to win gold in the compound women's team event.

India beat South Korea in compound men's team semifinals

Tennis:

Dhakshineshwar Suresh lost to Tseng Chun-hsin in men's singles third round

Sumit Nagal beats Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin to reach men's singles quarters

Boxing:

Priya loses to Yang Chengyu of China in women's 60kg semifinals, wins bronze

Lovlina Borgohain beat Natalya Bogdanova in women's 75kg semifinals, into gold medal bout

Squash:

India beat Singapore 2-0 in women's team quarterfinal, confirm medal.

Shooting:

India into the trap mixed team final.

Wrestling:

Sunil Kumar lost in men's Greco-Roman 87kg semifinal, into bronze medal bout

Nisha Dahiya lost to Hyeonyeong Park of South Korea in women's freestyle 68kg repechage

Canoe Slalom:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pradhyumna Singh Rathod qualified for men's kayak single final.

Cycling:

Sarita Kumari and Keerthy Rangaswamy Chikka progressed to the repechage round in women's keirin heats - where Keerthy made the semifinal, but Sarita was eliminated.

Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham finished 15th and 14th in men's sprint qualification and were later eliminated in Ro16 repechages.

Judo:

Asmita Dey loses to Abiba Abu Zhakynova of Kazakhstan by ippon in women's 48kg quarterfinal

Sepaktakraw:

India beat Laos 2-0 men's quadrant group games.

India lost 0-2 to Vietnam in women's quadrant Group A.

Sailing:

Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff races.(postponed)