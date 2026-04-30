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India likely to bid for Gukesh-Sindarov match

India plans to bid for the World Chess Championship match between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov, scheduled for November-December 2023.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 10:33 pm IST
By Susan Ninan
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Bengaluru: India is likely to bid to host the World Chess Championship match between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov, provisionally scheduled to be held between November 23 to December 17. This will be the youngest-ever match, with both players aged 20.

Indian GM D Gukesh. (PTI)

World chess body, Fide, announced the opening of the bidding process on Thursday, with the deadline set for May 31.

HT has learnt that the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is keen to place a bid and bring the match to India this time. Last time around, there were two bids sent from India – AICF proposed Delhi as the venue, while the Tamil Nadu government bid to host the Ding Liren vs Gukesh match in Chennai. Singapore – the only neutral venue in the mix – went on to bid eventually.

Uzbekistan will host the Chess Olympiad in September this year, and the FIDE elections will also be held during the event. It will be interesting to see how things play out should they bid to host the match.

The last time India hosted a World Championship match was in 2013 - when Viswanathan Anand took on Magnus Carlsen in his hometown, Chennai. Anand, who was grappling with his form then and not in favour of the match being held in Chennai, went on to lose.

 
d gukesh
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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