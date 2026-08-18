India men's football team likely to host FIFA World Cup 2026 sensation Cape Verde in September-October

Another footballing bonanza could be in store for Indian fans, with the Blue Tigers likely to host recent World Cup sensation Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6, according to sources.

India are likely to host recent World Cup sensation Cape Verde (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

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The proposed fixture could be played either before or after India's high-profile friendly against Brazil in Kolkata on October 3, with discussions on the Cape Verde match, including the venue and exact date, still underway.

"The talks are on but it is yet to be finalised. But there is high probability that India will host Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6," a source told PTI.

"The venue and date will be decided after it's officially finalised. The modalities and deliberations are on. Hopefully, it will be finalised shortly."

Currently ranked 64, Cape Verde grabbed global attention at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reaching the last-32 on their debut and producing an unbeaten group-stage campaign.

The tiny African nation held eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw, played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Uruguay and drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia to progress to the knockout stage.

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{{^usCountry}} Their remarkable run finally ended against defending champions Argentina, but not before Cape Verde pushed the defending champions all the way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their remarkable run finally ended against defending champions Argentina, but not before Cape Verde pushed the defending champions all the way. {{/usCountry}}

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They twice fought back from behind before eventually going down 2-3 after extra time in the round of 32.

The campaign marked a historic first World Cup appearance for Cape Verde, who became the smallest country and the second least-populated nation after Iceland to qualify for the tournament.