India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 3: Shooters eye more medals, Suchika Tariyal continues gold push on September 21

India started their Asian Games 2026 campaign on a positive note on September 20. On its very first day, the country won two silver medals, both in shooting. The women's 10m air rifle team of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod was the first to open the Indian account. Valarivan then won her second silver in the women's 10m rifle individual event. On the other hand, two more medals were assured. MMA star Suchika Tariyal qualified for the semi-final and assured India of at least a bronze in the women's 60kg traditional event. On the other hand, the Indian women's cricket team qualified for the final and ensured another silver.

Suchika Tariyal will Teo Hui Hoon of Singapore in the semi-final (HT_PRINT)

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On Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026, i.e September 21 (Monday), India will be looking for further medals in shooting with Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil, all gunning for the men's 10m air rifle individual and team events. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad will be gunning for medals in men's skeet individual and team events. On the other hand, the women's skeet individual and team events will also feature medal hopefuls Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan.

Suchika Tariyal will continue her dream run in the semi-final and will be eyeing a win to assure India of a silver at least.

Deep Dive What achievements did India make in shooting on the first day of the Asian Games 2026? India won two silver medals in shooting on the first day of the Asian Games 2026, with the women's 25m air rifle team securing the initial silver and Elavenil Valarivan earning another silver in the women's 25m rifle individual event. How did Elavenil Valarivan perform in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Asian Games 2026? Elavenil Valarivan claimed a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle event after leading until the final shots but finished second with 252.4 points behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi, who set a new Asian Games record. Why is Elavenil Valarivan's silver medal significant for Indian shooting? Elavenil Valarivan's silver medal is significant as it marks only the second silver medal for India in the 10m air rifle event at the Asian Games, with the last being achieved by her mentor Gagan Narang in 2010.

The boxing contingent will also begin their campaign, while India and Pakistan will come face to face for the first time in these Games in the women's team table tennis event.

Here is the full schedule for India at the Asian Games 2026 on Day 3 (September 21):

Shooting

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{{^usCountry}} 10m Air Rifle Men (Individual) – Qualification Round: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil | 06:15 IST {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 10m Air Rifle Men (Individual) – Qualification Round: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil | 06:15 IST {{/usCountry}}

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10m Air Rifle Men (Team) – Final (medal event): Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil | 06:15 IST

Skeet Men (Individual) – Qualification Day 1 (50 Targets): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 06:30 IST

Skeet Men (Team) – Final Day 1 (50 Targets) (medal event): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 06:30 IST

Skeet Women (Individual) – Qualification Day 1 (50 Targets): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 06:30 IST

Skeet Women (Team) – Final Day 1 (50 Targets) (medal event): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 06:30 IST

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10m Air Rifle Men (Individual) – Final (medal event): Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil (subject to qualification) | 09:00 ISTALSO READ: Elavenil Valarivan takes silver after late stumble in Asian Games 10m air rifle, only second since Gagan Narang in 2010

Swimming

Men's 50m Backstroke – Heats (Heat 2): Rishabh Das, Srihari Natraj | 06:32 IST

Men's 50m Freestyle – Heats: Akash Mani (Heat 2) at 06:46 IST | Heer Gitesh Shah (Heat 4) at 06:50 IST

Men's 100m Breaststroke – Heats (Heat 2): Danush Suresh | 07:10 IST

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Heats (Heat 2): Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan, Dhakshan Shashikumar | 07:44 IST

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Men's 50m Backstroke – Final (medal event): Rishabh Das, Srihari Natraj (subject to qualification) | 13:30 IST

Men's 50m Freestyle – Final (medal event): Akash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah (subject to qualification) | 13:42 IST

Men's 100m Breaststroke – Final (medal event): Danush Suresh (subject to qualification) | 14:08 IST

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Final (medal event): Team India (subject to qualification) | 14:43 IST

Table Tennis

Women's Team – Group F (Match 6): India (Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das) vs. Pakistan | 06:30 IST

Men's Team – Group F (Match 5): India (G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Payas Jain) vs. Pakistan | 15:30 IST

Badminton

Men's Team – Round 1 (Court 1): India (Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila) vs. Bangladesh | 11:30 IST

Kabaddi

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Men's Team – Group A (Game 2): India vs. Japan | 09:45 IST

Women's Team – Group A (Game 2): India vs. Bangladesh | 16:15 IST

Hockey

Women's Team – Pool Stage (Match 4): India vs. Indonesia | 09:30 IST

Wushu

Women's Changquan – Final (medal event): Nyeman Wangsu | 05:30 IST

Women's Sanda 60kg – 1/8 Final (Match 5): Roshibina Devi vs. Most Shika Khatun (Bangladesh) | 14:30 IST Onwards

Men's Sanda 56kg – 1/16 Final (Match 3): Aryan vs. Shahzada Safi (Afghanistan) | 14:30 IST Onwards

Boxing

Men's 70kg – Preliminaries (Round of 32, Bout 2): Sumit vs. SinSiri Bunjong (Thailand) | 08:30 IST Onwards

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Women's Traditional -60kg – Semifinal: Suchika Tariyal vs. Teo Hui Hoon (Singapore) | 08:30 IST

Sepaktakraw

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Men's Team Regu – Preliminary Group B (2): India vs. Japan | 05:30 IST

Soft Tennis

Mixed Doubles – Group B (Match 1): Jay Meena / Aadhya Tiwari vs. Viva Chao / Chanroseka Khun (Cambodia) | 05:30 IST

Mixed Doubles – Group B (Match 3): Jay Meena / Aadhya Tiwari vs. Bud Nyamdorj / Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mongolia) | 06:30 IST

Mixed Doubles – Group B (Match 6): Jay Meena / Aadhya Tiwari vs. Yeon-hwa Kim / Jaekyu Park (South Korea) | 07:30 IST

Mixed Doubles – Quarterfinal: Jay Meena / Aadhya Tiwari (subject to qualification) | 10:30 IST

Mixed Doubles – Semifinal: Jay Meena / Aadhya Tiwari (subject to qualification) | 12:00 IST

Mixed Doubles – Gold Medal Match (medal event): Jay Meena / Aadhya Tiwari (subject to qualification) | 13:30 IST