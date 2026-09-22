India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 5: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker headline medal hunt on September 23

India will have a packed programme at the Asian Games 2026 on September 23, with medal events in shooting and weightlifting accompanied by a men’s badminton semifinal against China, women’s hockey action and potentially deep runs in fencing, soft tennis and esports.

Mirabai Chanu will carry India's hopes. (AFP)

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The day begins as early as 5:30am IST, when Jay Meena plays his men’s singles soft tennis quarterfinal and India’s men’s sepaktakraw team faces the Philippines. Rowing, shooting, canoe sprint, table tennis and fencing then take over the morning programme before several of India’s biggest events arrive later in the day.

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh will be involved in the women’s air pistol qualification from 6:15am, with the individual final scheduled for 9am. Mirabai Chanu will then compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at 10am, while India will also have possible medal opportunities in both the men’s and women’s skeet competitions.

Deep Dive What events are India competing in on September 23 at the Asian Games 2026? India will compete in multiple events on September 23, including women's air pistol and women's 49kg weightlifting finals, men's badminton semifinal against China, women's hockey match against Thailand, and several events in rowing, shooting, fencing, and esports. Why is Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting final significant for India at the Asian Games 2026? Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting final is significant as she is one of India's top athletes, competing in the women's 49kg category, and is expected to be a strong contender for a medal, showcasing India's prowess in weightlifting. How can fans follow the live results of India's performances at the Asian Games 2026 on September 23? Fans can follow the live results of India's performances at the Asian Games 2026 by checking updates on sports news websites, social media platforms, or official tournament streams that provide real-time coverage of events.

The men’s badminton team faces China in the semifinal at 11:30am, the same time at which the Indian women’s hockey team plays Thailand in Pool B. Roshibina Devi’s women’s 60kg sanda semifinal against Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas will begin from 2:30pm IST.

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Mirabai Chanu, shooting finals headline India’s day

{{^usCountry}} The first major medal window arrives in women’s air pistol. Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker begin qualification at 6:15am, with the final scheduled for 9am for those who progress. India will also contest the team event through the same three shooters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first major medal window arrives in women’s air pistol. Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker begin qualification at 6:15am, with the final scheduled for 9am for those who progress. India will also contest the team event through the same three shooters. {{/usCountry}}

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Mirabai Chanu takes centre stage at 10am in the women’s 49kg Group A final. Gyaneshwari Yadav will compete later in the women’s 53kg Group A final at 1:30pm. Skeet also presents India with multiple opportunities. Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan complete the women’s qualification programme before a possible final at 11am, while Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan are scheduled for the men’s final at 12:30pm.

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Here is India’s complete schedule for September 23.

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All timings are in IST.

Soft Tennis

Men’s Singles – Quarterfinal: Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit (Philippines) | 5:30am

Men’s Singles – Semifinal: Jay Meena, subject to qualification | 8:30am

Men’s Singles – Gold Medal Match: Jay Meena, subject to qualification | 12:15pm

Esports

eFootball – Quarterfinal: Daniel and Chinmay Sahoo, subject to qualification | 5:30am

eFootball – Semifinal: Daniel and Chinmay Sahoo, subject to qualification | 12:30pm onwards

eFootball – Final: Daniel and Chinmay Sahoo, subject to qualification | 3:50pm

Sepaktakraw

Men’s Team Regu – Preliminary Round, Group B: India vs Philippines | 5:30am

Rowing

Men’s Single Sculls – Heat 2: Balraj Panwar | 5:40am

Men’s Double Sculls – Heat 3: Satnam Singh, Salman Khan | 6:00am

Men’s Pair – Heat 2: Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar | 6:50am

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Women’s Four – Heat 1: Gurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi Devi, Haobijam | 7:10am

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls – Heat 1: Rohit, Ujjwal Kumar Singh | 11:20am

Men’s Quadruple Sculls – Heat 2: Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan | 12:10pm

Men’s Four – Heat 1: Ghurde Vipul Satish, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar | 12:20pm

Shooting

Air Pistol Women – Individual Qualification: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 6:15am

Air Pistol Women – Team Qualification: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 6:15am

Skeet Men – Individual Qualification Day 3: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 6:30am

Skeet Men – Team Qualification Day 3: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 6:30am

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Skeet Women – Individual Qualification Day 3: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 6:30am

Skeet Women – Team Qualification Day 3: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 6:30am

Air Pistol Women – Individual Final: Suruchi, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 9:00am

Skeet Women – Individual Final: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 11:00am

Skeet Men – Individual Final: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 12:30pm

Canoe Sprint

Men’s Kayak Four 500m – Heat 1: Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh | 6:30am

Women’s Canoe Single 200m – Heat 1: Megha Pradeep | 6:50am

Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 1: Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi | 7:10am

Men’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 2: Prsanna Kumar CS, Prohit Baroi | 10:40am

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Women’s Canoe Double 500m – Heat 2: Megha Pradeep, L Neha Devi | 11:00am

Equestrian

Eventing Individual, Cross Country – Final Day 2: Ashish Limaye | 6:30am

Eventing Individual, Cross Country – Final Day 2: Fouaad Mirza | 6:30am

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles – Round of 32: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Ismael Mohamed/Ali Fathimath (Maldives) | 6:30am

Mixed Doubles – Round of 32: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu/Bimandee Swarn (Sri Lanka) | 7:10am

Mixed Doubles – Round of 16: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale, subject to qualification | 10:15am

Mixed Doubles – Round of 16: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade, subject to qualification | 10:15am

Swimming

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heat 2: Rohit Benedicton, Sajan Prakash | 6:42am

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heat 2: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan | 7:03am

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Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final: Rohit Benedicton, Sajan Prakash, subject to qualification | 1:38pm

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Final: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan, subject to qualification | 1:54pm

Fencing

Women’s Foil Individual – Pool Stage: Naorem Mina Devi and Joys Ashitha Stalinraj | 6:30am onwards

Men’s Sabre Individual – Pool Stage: Gisho Nidhi K.P. and Karan Singh | 8:15am onwards

Women’s Foil Individual – Round of 32, subject to qualification | 9:30am

Men’s Sabre Individual – Round of 32, subject to qualification | 9:50am

Women’s Foil Individual – Round of 16, subject to qualification | 10:05am

Men’s Sabre Individual – Round of 16, subject to qualification | 10:25am

Women’s Foil Individual – Quarterfinals, subject to qualification | 11:00am

Men’s Sabre Individual – Quarterfinals, subject to qualification | 11:00am

Women’s Foil Individual – Semifinals, subject to qualification | 12:50pm onwards

Men’s Sabre Individual – Semifinals, subject to qualification | 1:30pm onwards

Women’s Foil Individual – Medal Bout, subject to qualification | 2:10pm

Men’s Sabre Individual – Medal Bout, subject to qualification | 2:30pm

Kabaddi

Women’s Team – Preliminary Round, Group A: India vs Iran | 8:30am

Men’s Team – Preliminary Round, Group A: India vs Bangladesh | 9:45am

Boxing

Men’s 80kg – Round of 16: Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain) | 8:30am onwards

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg – Final, Group A: Mirabai Chanu | 10:00am

Women’s 53kg – Final, Group A: Gyaneshwari Yadav | 1:30pm

Squash

Men’s Singles – Round of 32: Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand) | 10:30am

Women’s Singles – Round of 32: Tanvi Khanna vs Kim Dami (Republic of Korea) | 11:15am

Men’s Singles – Round of 32: Veer Chotrani vs Mohamed Shamil Mukthar Wakeel (Sri Lanka) | 12:00pm

Badminton

Men’s Team – Semifinal: India vs China | 11:30am

Hockey

Women’s Team – Pool B: India vs Thailand | 11:30am

Wushu

Women’s Sanda 60kg – Semifinal: Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas (Indonesia) | 2:30pm onwards