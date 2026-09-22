India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 5: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker headline medal hunt on September 23

India will have a packed programme at the Asian Games 2026 on September 23, with medal events in shooting and weightlifting accompanied by a men’s badminton semifinal against China, women’s hockey action and potentially deep runs in fencing, soft tennis and esports.
The day begins as early as 5:30am IST, when Jay Meena plays his men’s singles soft tennis quarterfinal and India’s men’s sepaktakraw team faces the Philippines. Rowing, shooting, canoe sprint, table tennis and fencing then take over the morning programme before several of India’s biggest events arrive later in the day.
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh will be involved in the women’s air pistol qualification from 6:15am, with the individual final scheduled for 9am. Mirabai Chanu will then compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at 10am, while India will also have possible medal opportunities in both the men’s and women’s skeet competitions.
Deep Dive
What events are India competing in on September 23 at the Asian Games 2026?
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The men’s badminton team faces China in the semifinal at 11:30am, the same time at which the Indian women’s hockey team plays Thailand in Pool B. Roshibina Devi’s women’s 60kg sanda semifinal against Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas will begin from 2:30pm IST.
Mirabai Chanu, shooting finals headline India’s day
The first major medal window arrives in women’s air pistol. Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker begin qualification at 6:15am, with the final scheduled for 9am for those who progress. India will also contest the team event through the same three shooters.{{/usCountry}}
The first major medal window arrives in women’s air pistol. Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker begin qualification at 6:15am, with the final scheduled for 9am for those who progress. India will also contest the team event through the same three shooters.{{/usCountry}}
Mirabai Chanu takes centre stage at 10am in the women’s 49kg Group A final. Gyaneshwari Yadav will compete later in the women’s 53kg Group A final at 1:30pm. Skeet also presents India with multiple opportunities. Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan complete the women’s qualification programme before a possible final at 11am, while Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan are scheduled for the men’s final at 12:30pm.
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Here is India’s complete schedule for September 23.
All timings are in IST.
Soft Tennis
Men’s Singles – Quarterfinal: Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit (Philippines) | 5:30am
Men’s Singles – Semifinal: Jay Meena, subject to qualification | 8:30am
Men’s Singles – Gold Medal Match: Jay Meena, subject to qualification | 12:15pm
Esports
eFootball – Quarterfinal: Daniel and Chinmay Sahoo, subject to qualification | 5:30am
eFootball – Semifinal: Daniel and Chinmay Sahoo, subject to qualification | 12:30pm onwards
eFootball – Final: Daniel and Chinmay Sahoo, subject to qualification | 3:50pm
Sepaktakraw
Men’s Team Regu – Preliminary Round, Group B: India vs Philippines | 5:30am
Rowing
Men’s Single Sculls – Heat 2: Balraj Panwar | 5:40am
Men’s Double Sculls – Heat 3: Satnam Singh, Salman Khan | 6:00am
Men’s Pair – Heat 2: Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar | 6:50am
Women’s Four – Heat 1: Gurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi Devi, Haobijam | 7:10am
Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls – Heat 1: Rohit, Ujjwal Kumar Singh | 11:20am
Men’s Quadruple Sculls – Heat 2: Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan | 12:10pm
Men’s Four – Heat 1: Ghurde Vipul Satish, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar | 12:20pm
Shooting
Air Pistol Women – Individual Qualification: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 6:15am
Air Pistol Women – Team Qualification: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 6:15am
Skeet Men – Individual Qualification Day 3: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 6:30am
Skeet Men – Team Qualification Day 3: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 6:30am
Skeet Women – Individual Qualification Day 3: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 6:30am
Skeet Women – Team Qualification Day 3: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 6:30am
Air Pistol Women – Individual Final: Suruchi, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 9:00am
Skeet Women – Individual Final: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 11:00am
Skeet Men – Individual Final: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 12:30pm
Canoe Sprint
Men’s Kayak Four 500m – Heat 1: Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh | 6:30am
Women’s Canoe Single 200m – Heat 1: Megha Pradeep | 6:50am
Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 1: Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi | 7:10am
Men’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 2: Prsanna Kumar CS, Prohit Baroi | 10:40am
Women’s Canoe Double 500m – Heat 2: Megha Pradeep, L Neha Devi | 11:00am
Equestrian
Eventing Individual, Cross Country – Final Day 2: Ashish Limaye | 6:30am
Eventing Individual, Cross Country – Final Day 2: Fouaad Mirza | 6:30am
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles – Round of 32: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Ismael Mohamed/Ali Fathimath (Maldives) | 6:30am
Mixed Doubles – Round of 32: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu/Bimandee Swarn (Sri Lanka) | 7:10am
Mixed Doubles – Round of 16: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale, subject to qualification | 10:15am
Mixed Doubles – Round of 16: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade, subject to qualification | 10:15am
Swimming
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heat 2: Rohit Benedicton, Sajan Prakash | 6:42am
Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heat 2: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan | 7:03am
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final: Rohit Benedicton, Sajan Prakash, subject to qualification | 1:38pm
Men’s 200m Freestyle – Final: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan, subject to qualification | 1:54pm
Fencing
Women’s Foil Individual – Pool Stage: Naorem Mina Devi and Joys Ashitha Stalinraj | 6:30am onwards
Men’s Sabre Individual – Pool Stage: Gisho Nidhi K.P. and Karan Singh | 8:15am onwards
Women’s Foil Individual – Round of 32, subject to qualification | 9:30am
Men’s Sabre Individual – Round of 32, subject to qualification | 9:50am
Women’s Foil Individual – Round of 16, subject to qualification | 10:05am
Men’s Sabre Individual – Round of 16, subject to qualification | 10:25am
Women’s Foil Individual – Quarterfinals, subject to qualification | 11:00am
Men’s Sabre Individual – Quarterfinals, subject to qualification | 11:00am
Women’s Foil Individual – Semifinals, subject to qualification | 12:50pm onwards
Men’s Sabre Individual – Semifinals, subject to qualification | 1:30pm onwards
Women’s Foil Individual – Medal Bout, subject to qualification | 2:10pm
Men’s Sabre Individual – Medal Bout, subject to qualification | 2:30pm
Kabaddi
Women’s Team – Preliminary Round, Group A: India vs Iran | 8:30am
Men’s Team – Preliminary Round, Group A: India vs Bangladesh | 9:45am
Boxing
Men’s 80kg – Round of 16: Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain) | 8:30am onwards
Weightlifting
Women’s 49kg – Final, Group A: Mirabai Chanu | 10:00am
Women’s 53kg – Final, Group A: Gyaneshwari Yadav | 1:30pm
Squash
Men’s Singles – Round of 32: Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand) | 10:30am
Women’s Singles – Round of 32: Tanvi Khanna vs Kim Dami (Republic of Korea) | 11:15am
Men’s Singles – Round of 32: Veer Chotrani vs Mohamed Shamil Mukthar Wakeel (Sri Lanka) | 12:00pm
Badminton
Men’s Team – Semifinal: India vs China | 11:30am
Hockey
Women’s Team – Pool B: India vs Thailand | 11:30am
Wushu
Women’s Sanda 60kg – Semifinal: Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas (Indonesia) | 2:30pm onwards