India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 7: Satwik-Chirag, Gurindervir, Animesh and shooters headline medal hunt

India are set for another packed programme at the 2026 Asian Games on September 25, with medal opportunities beginning early in the morning and stretching well into the evening. The dressage team final opens India’s medal programme at 6:00 AM IST, while shooting, canoe sprint, fencing, weightlifting and athletics could keep the medal count moving throughout the day.

Satwik-Chirag headline India's action on Day 7. (X Images)

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Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar will spearhead India’s challenge in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, with both team and individual medals available. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh are also in action in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while India have direct medal opportunities in canoe sprint.

The team events promise plenty of knockout drama. India’s women’s hockey side face Japan in Pool B, while the women’s kabaddi team take on Nepal in the semifinals and the men face Thailand. Table tennis, badminton, squash and fencing will also feature a succession of knockout contests.

Deep Dive What time does the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event start at Asian Games 2026? The men's 50m rifle 3 positions event starts at 7:15 AM IST. Why are the women's kabaddi and hockey teams significant on Day 7 of the Asian Games? They are significant as the women's kabaddi team faces Nepal in the semifinals and the women's hockey team competes against Japan in Pool B, both teams aiming for gold. How can I follow the medal results for India at the Asian Games 2026 on September 25? You can follow India's medal results by checking live updates from official sports news websites and the Asian Games organizers throughout the day.

Athletics provides a particularly heavy finish to the programme. Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon compete in the women’s shot put final, Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan line up in the women’s pole vault, Gulveer Singh contests the men’s 10,000m final and Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar feature in the men’s hammer throw final.

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{{^usCountry}} The evening will also see Kiran and Prachi begin their women’s 400m campaigns, Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi run in the men’s 400m, while Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh could contest the men’s 100m final at 6:50 PM IST if they progress from their respective semifinals. Unnati Hooda has also been added to the badminton programme, although the timing of her women’s singles opener against DPR Korea’s Yu Mi Song is yet to be confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The evening will also see Kiran and Prachi begin their women’s 400m campaigns, Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi run in the men’s 400m, while Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh could contest the men’s 100m final at 6:50 PM IST if they progress from their respective semifinals. Unnati Hooda has also been added to the badminton programme, although the timing of her women’s singles opener against DPR Korea’s Yu Mi Song is yet to be confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Day 6: Roshibina, Seema, relay team lead five-medal surge as India's tally reaches 17

India’s complete Asian Games schedule for September 25

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All timings are in IST.

Surfing

Women’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 3: Sugar Shanti — 4:16 AM

Women’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 5: Kamali Moorthy — 5:02 AM

Men’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 3: Kishore Kumar — 7:20 AM

Men’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 8: Sivaraj Babu — 9:15 AM

Women’s shortboard, Round 2: Sugar Shanti — 9:38 AM onwards, subject to qualification

Women’s shortboard, Round 2: Kamali Moorthy — 9:38 AM onwards, subject to qualification

Equestrian

Dressage individual, first qualifier: Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda and Jai Sud — 6:00 AM

Dressage team final: Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda and Jai Sud — 6:00 AM

Fencing

Men’s foil team, Table of 16: India vs Hong Kong China — 6:00 AM

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Women’s épée team, Table of 16: India vs Uzbekistan — 7:00 AM

Men’s foil team quarterfinal — 8:20 AM, subject to qualification

Women’s épée team quarterfinal — 8:20 AM, subject to qualification

Men’s foil team semifinal — 10:50 AM onwards, subject to qualification

Women’s épée team semifinal — 12:50 PM onwards, subject to qualification

Men’s foil team final — 2:50 PM, subject to qualification

Women’s épée team final — 3:50 PM, subject to qualification

Badminton

Mixed doubles, Round of 32: Dhruv/Tanisha vs Abdul Razzaq/Aminath Nabeeha Ahmed Nibal of Maldives — 6:10 AM

Mixed doubles, Round of 16: Dhruv/Tanisha — 12:30 PM onwards, subject to qualification

Men’s doubles, Round of 32: Satwik/Chirag vs Pakkapon Teeraratsukul/Peeratchai Sukphun of Thailand — 12:30 PM onwards

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Women’s doubles, Round of 32: Treesa/Gayatri vs Lui Lok Lok/Tsang Hiu Yan of Hong Kong — 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s doubles, Round of 32: Kavipriya/Simran vs Kusuma Febriana Dwipuji/Puspitasari Meilysa Trias of Indonesia — 12:30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles, Round of 32: Hariharan/Arjun vs Muh Shohibul Fikri/Fajar Alfian of Indonesia — 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles, Round of 64: Unnati Hooda vs Yu Mi Song of DPR Korea — TBD

Shooting

10m air pistol mixed team qualification: Kamaljeet/Suruchi Inder Singh — 6:15 AM

50m rifle 3 positions men qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar — 7:15 AM

50m rifle 3 positions men team final: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar — 7:15 AM, subject to qualification

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10m air pistol mixed team final: Kamaljeet/Suruchi Inder Singh — 8:30 AM, subject to qualification

50m rifle 3 positions men individual final: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar — 10:30 AM, subject to qualification

Canoe Sprint

Men’s kayak double 500m semifinal: Prasanna Kumar CS/Prohit Baroi — 6:30 AM

Women’s canoe double 500m semifinal: Megha Pradeep/L Neha Devi — 6:50 AM

Men’s kayak double 500m final — 8:00 AM, subject to qualification

Women’s kayak four 500m Final A: Khwairakpam Dhanamajuri Devi, Phairembam Soniya Devi, Pooja and Parvathy Geetha — 8:10 AM

Women’s canoe double 500m final — 8:30 AM, subject to qualification

Table Tennis

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Wong Chun Ting/Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong — 6:30 AM

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Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini vs Lin Shidong/Man Kuai of China — 6:30 AM

Men’s doubles, Round of 32: G Sathiyan/Harmeet Desai vs Affan Pratama/Muhammad Negara of Indonesia — 7:30 AM

Men’s doubles, Round of 32: Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah vs Tomokazu Harimoto/Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan — 8:15 AM

Women’s singles, Round of 32: Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Hend Zaza of Syria — 9:00 AM

Women’s singles, Round of 32: Sreeja Akula vs Song Gyong Pyon of DPR Korea — 9:45 AM

Men’s singles, Round of 32: Manav Thakkar vs U Tae Ryong of DPR Korea — 10:30 AM

Men’s singles, Round of 32: Manush Shah vs Farazi Benyamin of Iran — 11:15 AM

Women’s doubles, Round of 16: Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Man Kuai/Manyu Wang of China — 12:00 PM

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Women’s doubles, Round of 16: Diya Chitale/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Chen Yi/Fan Shuhan of China — 12:45 PM

Mixed doubles semifinal 1: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini — 3:00 PM

Mixed doubles semifinal 2: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale — 3:45 PM

Athletics

Women’s heptathlon long jump: Anamika KA and Pooja — 6:30 AM

Women’s heptathlon javelin throw: Anamika KA and Pooja — 7:55 AM

Women’s shot put final: Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon — 3:35 PM

Men’s 100m semifinal, Heat 2: Gurindervir Singh — 4:11 PM

Men’s 100m semifinal, Heat 3: Animesh Kujur — 4:19 PM

Women’s pole vault final: Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan — 4:33 PM

Women’s heptathlon 800m: Anamika KA and Pooja — 4:41 PM

Men’s 10,000m final: Gulveer Singh — 5:02 PM

Men’s hammer throw final: Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar — 5:10 PM

Women’s 400m Round 1, Heat 2: Kiran — 5:53 PM

Women’s 400m Round 1, Heat 3: Prachi — 6:01 PM

Men’s 400m Round 1, Heat 2: Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi — 6:21 PM

Men’s 100m final: Animesh Kujur — 6:50 PM, subject to qualification

Men’s 100m final: Gurindervir Singh — 6:50 PM, subject to qualification

Swimming

Men’s 50m breaststroke heats: Danush Suresh — 6:40 AM

Men’s 200m backstroke heats: Rishabh Das — 6:58 AM; Utkarsh Santosh Patil — 7:06 AM

Men’s 400m freestyle heats: Dhakshan Shashikumar — 7:10 AM; Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda — 7:22 AM

Men’s 200m butterfly heats: Sajan Prakash — 7:36 AM

Men’s 50m breaststroke final: Danush Suresh — 1:35 PM, subject to qualification

Men’s 200m backstroke final: Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Santosh Patil — 1:55 PM, subject to qualification

Men’s 400m freestyle final: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar — 2:22 PM, subject to qualification

Men’s 200m butterfly final: Sajan Prakash — 2:51 PM, subject to qualification

Squash

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs David Pelino/Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines — 7:00 AM

Men’s singles quarterfinal: Abhay Singh vs Tsukue Ryunosuke of Japan — 9:15 AM

Women’s singles quarterfinal: Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna — 10:00 AM

Men’s singles quarterfinal: Veer Chotrani vs Irfan Muhammad of Pakistan — 10:45 AM

Hockey

Women’s Pool B: India vs Japan — 7:30 AM

Esports

Pokémon Unite, Group C Match 1: India vs Republic of Korea — 7:55 AM

Kabaddi

Women’s semifinal: India vs Nepal — 9:30 AM

Men’s semifinal: India vs Thailand — 10:45 AM

Boxing

Men’s 60kg, Round of 16: Sachin vs Abu Jajeh Mohammad of Jordan — 10:15 AM

Women’s 54kg, Round of 16: Preeti vs Pang Chol Mi of DPR Korea — 2:15 PM

Weightlifting

Women’s 61kg Group A final: Nirupama Devi — 1:30 PM