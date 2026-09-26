India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 9: Manu Bhaker eyes redemption; squash stars aim for double gold

India is all set to continue their Asian Games 2026 campaign as they hunt for more medals on Day 9 of the continental extravaganza on September 27 (Sunday). India had their most successful day on September 26 as it won 7 medals at the event, including two golds in kabaddi. Hence, they will look to continue the same momentum heading into Day 9.

Manu Bhaker will look to win medals in the 25m air pistol events after facing disappointment in the 10m air pistol categories (PTI)

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India has a chance to win two gold medals in a day in squash. Anahat Singh takes on Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final, while Abhay Singh faces Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in the men's final.

Manu Bhaker will be in action as she aims to get past the disappointment of not winning any medal in the 10m air pistol category. She competes in both the women's individual and team events of the 25m air pistol category.

Deep Dive What medal events is India competing in on Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026? On Day 9, India is competing in several medal events, including athletics, badminton, hockey, squash, and shooting. Why is Manu Bhaker aiming for redemption at the Asian Games 2026? Manu Bhaker is aiming for redemption as she seeks to overcome her disappointment from not winning a medal in the 10m air pistol category earlier in the games. How are Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh expected to perform in their squash finals? Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh are both competing for gold medals in the squash finals, with Anahat looking to secure her first gold and Abhay aiming to continue the momentum after reaching the finals.

In athletics, India has a chance to win multiple medals. The Indian women's hockey team will also be in action as they take on Singapore.

Here is India's full schedule for Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026:

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Archery

{{^usCountry}} 4:45 a.m. onwards: India's recurve, compound, and mixed teams in action (Round of 16 to Quarterfinals) Athletics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4:45 a.m. onwards: India's recurve, compound, and mixed teams in action (Round of 16 to Quarterfinals) Athletics {{/usCountry}}

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4:00 a.m.: Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami — Women's marathon race walk (Medal event)

7:38 a.m.: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad — Men's decathlon 110m hurdles heats

8:10 a.m.: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad — Men's decathlon discus throw

8:35 a.m. onwards: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha — Men's 400m hurdles heats

9:05 a.m.: Vithya Ramraj — Women's 400m hurdles heats

9:15 a.m.: Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon — Men's long jump qualification A & B

9:50 a.m.: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad — Men's decathlon pole vault

3:35 p.m.: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad — Men's decathlon javelin throw

3:35 p.m.: Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan — Women's long jump final (Medal event)

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3:55 p.m.: Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland — Women's 200m final (Medal event)

4:05 p.m.: Animesh Kujur — Men's 200m final (Medal event)

4:15 p.m.: Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram — Men's high jump final (Medal event)

4:53 p.m.: Nandhini Kongan — Women's 100m hurdles (Medal event)

5:06 p.m. onwards: Mohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar — Men's 800m heats

5:40 p.m.: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad — Men's decathlon 1500m

5:52 p.m. onwards: Parul Chaudhary and Ankita — Women's 3000m steeplechase final (Medal event)

6:25 p.m.: India — Women's 4x100m relay heats

Badminton

7:00 a.m.: Gayatri Gopichand / Treesa Jolly vs. Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia) — Women's doubles quarterfinal

9:00 a.m.: Unnati Hooda vs. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) — Women's singles quarterfinal

Boxing

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9:45 a.m.: Ankush vs. Nekruz Salimov (Tajikistan) — Men's 80kg quarterfinal

2:00 p.m.: Parveen vs. Navbakhor Khamidova (Uzbekistan) — Women's 65kg quarterfinal

2:45 p.m.: Sachin Siwach vs. Shunsuke Kitamoto (Japan) — Men's 60kg quarterfinal

3:45 p.m.: Narender vs. Adthapong Saengtep (Thailand) — Men's 90+kg quarterfinal

Fencing

8:20 a.m.: India vs. Indonesia — Women's sabre round of 16

Hockey

3:30 p.m.: India vs. Singapore — Women's pool match

Kurash

From 6:30 p.m. onwards: Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan, and Vishal — Women's 57kg & Men's +90kg (Round of 32 through Finals)

Sepaktakraw

5:30 a.m.: India vs. South Korea — Women's doubles Group B

11:30 a.m.: India vs. Philippines — Women's doubles Group B

Shooting

6:10 a.m.: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rahi Sarnobat — Women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision & team precision

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6:30 a.m.: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, and Shapath Bharadwaj — Men's trap individual & team qualification (Day 1)

6:30 a.m.: Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, and Neeru — Women's trap individual & team qualification (Day 1)

Squash

12:30 p.m.: Abhay Singh vs. Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) — Men's singles gold medal match (Medal event)

1:30 p.m.: Anahat Singh vs. Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia) — Women's singles gold medal match (Medal event)

Surfing

From 4:54 a.m. onwards: Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, and Sivaraj Babu — Men's & women's shortboard heats

Volleyball

12:30 p.m.: India vs. Vietnam — Men's Pool C match

Weightlifting

10:00 a.m.: Harjinder Kaur — Women's 69kg (Medal event)