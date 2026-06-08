Ulaanbaatar, India capped a successful campaign at the Ulaanbaatar Open Senior Ranking Series wrestling tournament with Deepak , Sagar Jaglan and Dinesh winning gold medals in the men's freestyle event on the final day of the competition here.

India sign off Ulaanbaatar Open with three freestyle golds, finish with 17 medals

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Their stellar performances on Sunday helped India collect seven medals in men's freestyle and take their overall tally to 17 medals across freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling, ensuring a top-three finish in the team standings.

Deepak clinched the 61kg title with a commanding 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan's Assyl Aitakyn, while heavyweight Dinesh edged Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek 2-0 in the 125kg final.

Sagar produced a gritty effort to beat Russia's Tamir Eshinimaev 3-2 and secure the 74kg gold medal.

India's freestyle wrestlers also added four bronze medals through Sumit , Kumar Mohit , Jaideep and Vicky and finished runner-up in team championship behind Russia.

"The phenomenal success of our freestyle squad in securing the runner-up position, coupled with our Greco-Roman team clinching the overall championship, is a historic milestone for Indian wrestling," Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Winning 17 medals against world-class competition highlights the competitive depth of our athletes in the continental space," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Winning 17 medals against world-class competition highlights the competitive depth of our athletes in the continental space," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the tournament, India's Greco-Roman wrestlers had finished their campaign with two gold medals through Sunil and Nitesh , while Sahil secured a bronze in the 60kg category. The Greco-Roman team went on to claim the overall team title with 119 points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the tournament, India's Greco-Roman wrestlers had finished their campaign with two gold medals through Sunil and Nitesh , while Sahil secured a bronze in the 60kg category. The Greco-Roman team went on to claim the overall team title with 119 points. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The women's contingent contributed seven medals to India's tally, led by gold-medal performances from Manisha , Neha and Kajal . Neelam , Hansika Lamba , Mansi and Priya added bronze medals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The women's contingent contributed seven medals to India's tally, led by gold-medal performances from Manisha , Neha and Kajal . Neelam , Hansika Lamba , Mansi and Priya added bronze medals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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