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India sign off Ulaanbaatar Open with three freestyle golds, finish with 17 medals

India sign off Ulaanbaatar Open with three freestyle golds, finish with 17 medals

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 02:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Ulaanbaatar, India capped a successful campaign at the Ulaanbaatar Open Senior Ranking Series wrestling tournament with Deepak , Sagar Jaglan and Dinesh winning gold medals in the men's freestyle event on the final day of the competition here.

India sign off Ulaanbaatar Open with three freestyle golds, finish with 17 medals

Their stellar performances on Sunday helped India collect seven medals in men's freestyle and take their overall tally to 17 medals across freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling, ensuring a top-three finish in the team standings.

Deepak clinched the 61kg title with a commanding 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan's Assyl Aitakyn, while heavyweight Dinesh edged Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek 2-0 in the 125kg final.

Sagar produced a gritty effort to beat Russia's Tamir Eshinimaev 3-2 and secure the 74kg gold medal.

India's freestyle wrestlers also added four bronze medals through Sumit , Kumar Mohit , Jaideep and Vicky and finished runner-up in team championship behind Russia.

"The phenomenal success of our freestyle squad in securing the runner-up position, coupled with our Greco-Roman team clinching the overall championship, is a historic milestone for Indian wrestling," Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh said.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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