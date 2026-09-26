India vs Iran Kabaddi final, Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Women eye gold first as India begin double title defence

India vs Iran Kabaddi final, Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Not one, but gold medals are on the line for India. The men's and women's teams will take on Iran in their respective finals today, both aiming to defend their crowns. The men's team is the eight-time champions across nine editions of kabaddi at the Asiad, while the women's team have three golds in four editions. The only time both lost out on the gold was against Iran, in 2018.