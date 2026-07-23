Glasgow, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said India is committed to leaving a "lasting institutional legacy" when it hosts the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030 at Ahmedabad.

India will leave lasting institutional legacy with 2030 CWG: Mandaviya

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Addressing the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting here, Mandaviya urged for a stronger, member-driven framework for Commonwealth sports.

"As the host of the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games and the 13th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Amdavad, we are committed to delivering an exceptional Games, while leaving behind a lasting institutional legacy for Commonwealth sport," he said in a release issued by Sports Ministry.

Mandaviya also outlined the governance reforms, strengthened anti-doping framework, and flagship initiatives such as Khelo India to nurture grassroots talent.

He also said India strongly supports the plan to establish a Commonwealth Sport Coordination Forum as an annual platform to translate ministerial decisions into action.

"India would be pleased to host meetings, technical workshops and regional consultations in the lead-up to 2030," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mandaviya reaffirmed India's readiness to host the 2030 Games, stating that Ahmedabad is fully prepared to deliver a historic, sustainable, and memorable edition of the Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandaviya reaffirmed India's readiness to host the 2030 Games, stating that Ahmedabad is fully prepared to deliver a historic, sustainable, and memorable edition of the Games. {{/usCountry}}

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He also endorsed the proposed leadership model under which the incoming host nation of the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting would serve as Chair, with the President of Commonwealth Sport serving as Co-Chair.

"India will be honoured to assume the Chair of CABOS for the 2026–2030 cycle," he said.

Mandaviya urged Commonwealth nations to strengthen partnerships.

"Let us build institutions that endure, strengthen collaboration that delivers results, and harness the transformative power of sport for future generations. India reaffirms its commitment to safe, inclusive, and equitable sport systems that respect human rights and create opportunities for all," he said.

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