India win team silver in 50m 3P, draw a blank in individual final

Indian shooters added a silver medal to their kitty after the trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Patil fired a cumulative of 1762 points for a second place at the General Shooting Gallery in Aichi on Friday.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. (Hindustan Times)

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China took the gold with 1766 points while Korea completed the top three (1751 points). The medal boosted India's flailing campaign at the Asian Games so far, which was highlighted by the failure of the women pistol team, although the mixed team pair of Suruch Singh and Kamaljeet won a gold in 10m range.

Represented by Tokyo Olympics champion Changhong Zhang, Paris Olympics champion Lui Yukun and 10m air rifle powerhouse Sheng Lihao, China logged a total of 1766 points with 95 inner 10s to cruise to an easy win. South Korea took the team bronze with 1751 points.

Deep Dive What was the score of the Indian shooters in the 50m 3P team event at the Asian Games? The Indian trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Patil scored a cumulative total of 1762 points, winning the silver medal. How did Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet perform in the 10m air pistol mixed team event? Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won the gold medal by scoring 484.6 points, maintaining a lead throughout the final and equaling the Asian record in qualification. Why was the silver medal in the 50m 3P significant for India's shooting campaign at the Asian Games? The silver medal provided a much-needed boost for India's shooting campaign, which had been underwhelming, particularly following the disappointment of the women's pistol team.

Aishwary and Niraj qualified for the individual final while Rudrankksh, at ninth, just missed the medal round. Changhong topped the qualification with 593 points, a Games record. Aishwary and Niraj entered the final in third and fourth places respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} The 50m 3 Positions final comprises 35 shots to be fired in 22 minutes. Ten shots each are fired in kneeling and prone positions while 15 are fired in the standing position. The Standing section comprises two series of five shots each followed by a single-shot elimination for the next five shots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 50m 3 Positions final comprises 35 shots to be fired in 22 minutes. Ten shots each are fired in kneeling and prone positions while 15 are fired in the standing position. The Standing section comprises two series of five shots each followed by a single-shot elimination for the next five shots. {{/usCountry}}

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China's Liu won the gold medal with a Games record tally of 360.5, followed by compatriot Changhong. Kazakhstan's Satpayev Islam won the bronze with 348.3.

Aishwary and Niraj had a disappointing outing as both the shooters couldn't find their rhythm. A silver medallist from the Hangzhou Asiad, Aishwary was third after the first series of ten shots in kneeling position but dropped down the leaderboard as the final progressed. Niraj, meanwhile, languished at the bottom from start to finish. Aishwary totalled 327.6 while Niraj managed 299.