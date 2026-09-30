Nagoya, The Indian compound archers produced a sensational display with the women's side winning a record-equalling gold before the mixed team assuring another medal by progressing to the final at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Indian mixed compound archery team enters gold-medal match, women's compound team wins gold

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Indian mixed compound archery team entered the gold-medal match after beating Thailand 156-155 in the semifinals.

This was after the Indian women's compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outclass China 238-234 and retain its Asian Games gold medal with a world record-equalling score.

Deep Dive How did the Indian women's compound archery team perform in the finals at the 2026 Asian Games? The Indian women's compound archery team won the final against China, scoring 238-234, while also equalling the world record set by Korea. What was the score of the Indian mixed compound archery team in the semifinals at the 2026 Asian Games? The Indian mixed compound archery team defeated Thailand in the semifinals with a score of 156-155. Why is the performance of the Indian women's compound archery team significant at the Asian Games? Their performance is significant as they retained their gold medal from the previous edition and matched a world record, showcasing their dominance in the sport.

Chikitha Taniparthi, who was part of the women's compound team, paired up with Sahil Rajesh Jadhav to dish out another superior performance to establish an early two-point lead.

The Indian duo maintained the lead heading into the final stretch. Chikitha faltered a bit shooting a 9. However, Sahil held his nerve to take them through to the summit clash.

Earlier, the Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha and Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash to secure the top spot on the podium.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indians equalled the world record held by South Korea in achieving the feat. Korea had achieved the total during the Incheon Asian Games in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indians equalled the world record held by South Korea in achieving the feat. Korea had achieved the total during the Incheon Asian Games in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

China's team comprising Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei won the silver medal, while the South Korean team comprising Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win the bronze medal.

The Indian trio brought their 'A' game to the fore in the final, taking the opening end 60-58 after finding perfection with a series of perfect 10s.

The defending champions continued to dominate, taking the second end 60-58 to extend their lead before consolidating their position further at 178-176 heading into the final end.

China crumbled under pressure with two 9s, while India produced yet another perfect round with six perfect 10s to not only defend the title but also equal the world record.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was India's seventh gold medal in the ongoing edition.

India had defeated South Korea 234-233 to reach the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park here.

The Indian women's compound team had won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. India had won five gold medals in archery at the last edition.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.