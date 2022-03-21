Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia receives Padma Bhushan

Indian Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia on Monday received his Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind, in the field of Sports.

Jhajharia is a two-time Paralympics gold medallist (Athens 2004, Rio 2016) and one-time silver medallist (Tokyo 2020). In 2012, he was the first Paralympian to be honoured with Padma Shri.

Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian honour in the country. The Awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

While 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, 'Padma Bhushan' is presented for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.