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Indian racing wonderkid Atiqa Mir is now top-ranked female in FIA International Kart Ranking

Indian racing wonderkid Atiqa Mir is now top-ranked female in FIA International Kart Ranking

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 02:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Lonato , Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir has emerged as the highest-ranked female in the latest FIA International Kart Ranking in her category, marking a milestone moment in her fast rising career.

Indian racing wonderkid Atiqa Mir is now top-ranked female in FIA International Kart Ranking

The 11-year-old is placed in seventh overall position in the International OK-NJ class , making her the highest-ranked female racer in the rankings calculated by the motorsport's world governing body FIA. The rankings are led by Zoltan Coigny of Switzerland.

Atiqa, the first Indian to be supported by Formula 1 Academy, was fast tracked into the Junior category from the mini class at the start of 2026 considering her special talent.

She repaid the immense faith shown by her backers by bagging a historic podium in the opening round of the Champions of the Future Academy series in Valencia last month.

Her father Asif Mir, who was India's first national karting champion, is pleased with his daughter's rapid rise in the world of motorsport without losing sight of the ultimate goal reaching Formula 1 with no female having raced there since 1992.

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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