Indian round of 2024 MotoGP on September 22

Indian round of 2024 MotoGP on September 22

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Sep 27, 2023 09:23 PM IST

The successful inaugural edition at the Buddh International Circuit saw Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi

The 2024 MotoGP race will be staged at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) on September 22, the organising body announced on Wednesday as its released its provisional calendar.

The MotoGP event at the Buddha International Circuit in Greater Noida, which took place last Sunday(PTI)

The inaugural Grand Prix was successfully hosted on Sunday with Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi emerging the winner. The 2022 calendar has 22 grands prix, making it the longest season in MotoGP history. It will be held across 18 countries starting with the night race at Doha on March 10. The season will conclude in Valencia, Spain on November 17. India will be the first Asian stop for MotoGP next year.

The world’s premier two-wheeler racing series will break new ground at the Sokol International Racetrack mid-June as Kazakhstan is set to become the 31st host country. It will be the 75th venue to host MotoGP. Kazakhstan was dropped this year due to homologation issues.

MotoGP will celebrate its 75th anniversary next season by beginning its transition to fully sustainable fuel. From next year, at least 40% non-fossil fuel must be used. It will rise to 100% by 2027.

