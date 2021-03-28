Home / Sports / Others / ISSF Shooting World Cup : Indian women claim team gold medal in trap
others

ISSF Shooting World Cup : Indian women claim team gold medal in trap

In the gold medal match, the team fielded by the host nation did not break a sweat as it romped to a crushing win over Kazakhstan's Sarsenkul Rysbekova, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Mariya Dmitriyenko.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer.(Twitter)

The Indian trio of Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer claimed the gold medal in the women's trap team final after blanking Kazakhstan 6-0 on the last competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Sunday.

In the gold medal match, the team fielded by the host nation did not break a sweat as it romped to a crushing win over Kazakhstan's Sarsenkul Rysbekova, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Mariya Dmitriyenko, taking the number of gold won by India to 14 in the tournament.

The Indian shooters, especially the experienced Shreyasi and Manisha, missed very few shots in the final and proved to be too good for their opponents.

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Shreyasi, Rajeshwari and Manisha scored 321 in the qualification rounds held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Thursday.

Kazakhstan's Rysbekova, Dosmagambetova and Dmitriyenko shot a total of 308.

On Saturday, the pair of Shreyasi and Kynan Chenai missed out on a podium finish as they settled for the fourth place in the trap mixed team final of the prestigious tournament.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian derby: All horse power, little human roar expected amid Covid-19

World Cup good for Indian shooters after long lay-off: Gagan Narang

Verstappen takes superb pole at Bahrain GP ahead of Hamilton

ISSF World Cup: India lead with 27 medals including 13 gold

Thanks to the country's dominant showing for a major part of the tournament, India continued to lead the standings with 14 gold, nine silver and six bronze for a total of 29 podium finishes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
issf world cup indian shooting shreyasi singh
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP