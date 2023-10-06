Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian women's team routs Nepal, makes fourth successive final

PTI |
Oct 06, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Two-time former champions India stormed into their fourth successive final of the Asian Games with a commanding 61-17 win over Nepal in the women's kabaddi event in Hangzhou on Friday.

Hangzhou: Indian players celebrate winning the women's kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China(PTI)

India, the last edition's runners-up, faced little challenge from their rivals and led 29-10 at half-time with Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana spearheading the raids.

Overall, India inflicted five all-out in the match en route to making four out of four finals in the women's kabaddi at the continental showpiece.

For India, Jharkhand youngster Akshima who was making her Asian Games debut was also impressive, making successful raids and earning two touch points.

The Indian men's team, which finished with a bronze medal in the 2018 edition, will take on Pakistan in the semifinal later in the day.

