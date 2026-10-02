India’s women recurve team ends Korean dominance, wins gold

Mumbai: South Korea had been there and done that, seven times at that, as the women's team recurve gold medallists at the Asian Games since 1998.

India script history with first-ever Asian Games women’s recurve team gold (REUTERS)

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India had never won it, as they were only two-time bronze medallists competing in their first final at the Asian Games.

You couldn't tell.

Deep Dive What historic achievement did India's women's recurve team accomplish at the Asian Games? India's women's recurve team won their first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games, defeating South Korea, the seven-time defending champions, in the final. How did Kumkum Mohod perform in the matches leading to India's gold medal win? Kumkum Mohod consistently delivered strong performances, scoring several crucial 10s and tying key sets, which contributed significantly to India's victory in the final against South Korea. What was the significance of India's mixed recurve team event performance following the women's team win? The mixed recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod won silver shortly after the women's gold, marking India's first medal in this event at the Asian Games, highlighting the country's growing strength in archery.

In an upset of epic proportions and a triumph of tremendous grit and calm, the Indian women's recurve team beat South Korea, the nearly untouchable powerhouses in the discipline, 5-3 in the final on Friday to win the gold medal.

Not only did India clinch a historic first title in the event, they knocked Korea, the seven-time defending champions, off their throne and ended a dominant run that began with the 1998 Bangkok edition.

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{{^usCountry}} Korea had Oh Yejin, Lee Yunji, Kang Chaeyoung. India had two teenagers making their Asian Games debut. Alongside Paris Olympian Ankita Bhakat was Kumkum Mohod, 17, and Kirti, 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Korea had Oh Yejin, Lee Yunji, Kang Chaeyoung. India had two teenagers making their Asian Games debut. Alongside Paris Olympian Ankita Bhakat was Kumkum Mohod, 17, and Kirti, 19. {{/usCountry}}

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The youngest of the lot was the most impressive and composed on the big day. Kumkum shot brilliantly as India breezed past China 5-1 in the semi-finals less than an hour earlier to enter the final of this event for the first time.

India had already made history. In the final against the most consistent finalists ever, however, they were about to make some more.

A gold for ages

Korea kicked things off with a 7, but typically picked up after that. India were ahead in that first set until a 7 from Kirti meant a 10 from Kumkum was needed to level the set. She did just that to make it 54-54.

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The same scenario repeated in the second set, despite a couple of 10s from Ankita, and another 10 from Kumkum. But with Korea shooting only 10s and 9s and Kirti sending down a couple of 8s, Kumkum had to step up again. She did just that to make it 56-56.

Two points each and two sets to go, India tweaked the order.

Kirti was asked to go first, and it worked. The teen shot a 10 – her first of the final – to set the tone for India in a set where the Koreans shot four 8s. And with Kumkum finding another 10, the set went India's way at 55-51.

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Korea weren't going to go away easily. They shot 9s and 10s off the first three shots of the final set, while Indians had two 9s and an 8. A final that seemed headed for a shoot-off turned spectacularly when the Koreans did not find a 10 off the next three shots, and Kumkum (who else) found it off India’s last.

The set was tied. The match was won. History was made.