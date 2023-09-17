Injured kurash player in doubt for Asian Games

Asian Games-bound kurash competitor Vishal Singh Ruhil has been hospitalised after suffering bleeding head injuries in an incident in Delhi’s Dwarka on Friday evening and is a doubt for the continental event, his brother said.

Vishal Singh Ruhail was attacked by a judo coach for not agreeing to submit his name as the coach, the player’s brother Vishant alleged

Vishal, 28, who was added to the Asian Games contingent by the Sports Ministry only on Thursday, was attacked by a judo coach for not agreeing to submit his name as the coach, the player’s brother Vishant alleged. Both the brothers have been hospitalised and received many stitches.

“The incident happened at 8pm last night at Ramphal Chowk, Dwarka, Sector 7. The coach called us there and he was waiting with 14-15 people. They attacked with rod, bricks, and sticks,” Vishant, who is also a kurash player, claimed in his comments to HT.

“We have two coaches in our academy here where we train. We didn’t want to train under him, but he wanted that my brother takes his (name) for the Asian Games so that he can be included.”

“I have 14-15 stitches on the head and ear is also injured. Vishal also has 13 stitches on his head. The doctors will assess our condition tomorrow. Vishal wants to compete at the Asian Games, it is a lifetime opportunity for him. The doctors will take a call tomorrow when to discharge him,” he said.

Vishal, who is doing a diploma course at National Institute of Sport Patiala, returned to his home in Delhi on Friday after his name was added to the Hangzhou bound squad in the revised list published by the sports ministry on Thursday evening. There were three additions in kurash, taking the strength of the squad to six players – three men and women each.

“Vishal was supposed to join the national coaching camp at the IG Stadium from Saturday, but we have not received any information so far,” said a coach.

Kurash is a combat sport with features like wrestling and judo. The sport was in the spotlight due to ‘controversial’ selection trials and court cases with two factions of the Kurash Association of India involved in a tussle for official recognition.

