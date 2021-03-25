ISSF WC: India win silver in women's 50m rifle 3 positions event

The Indian women's 50m rifle 3 positions team comprising of Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri Nithyandam, and Shreya Saksenaon on Thursday won silver in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

The team lost to Poland 43-47 in the finals on Thursday and as a result, the side had to settle for a silver medal.

India's Chinky Yadav on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range.

Rahi Sarnobat bagged the silver medal while Manu Bhaker had to settle for bronze.

Earlier, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Aishwary, 20, defeated world number one Istvan Peni of Hungary in the final. Sanjeev Rajput finished sixth while Niraj Kumar finished at the eighth spot.

India's skeet mixed team, comprising of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon, on Tuesday had won a gold medal. The Indian team defeated Kazakhastan 33-29 in the final to win gold. India had won three more gold medals on Monday in the tournament.

