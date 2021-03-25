Home / Sports / Others / ISSF World Cup: India win women's 25m team pistol gold
ISSF World Cup: India win women's 25m team pistol gold

The Indian trio shot a total of 17 to beat Poland's Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska, Julita Borek and Agnieszka Korejwo who managed to score 7 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:54 PM IST
(L-R) Chinky Yadav, Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker claim the team gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event(Twitter)

India's terrific trio of Chinky Yadav, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat claimed the team gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Thursday as the host nation carried on its unhindered run at the top of the table.

The team gold comes only a day after Yadav, Bhaker and Sarnobat swept the individual final by winning all the medals on offer on Wednesday.

The victory in this event consolidated India's position in the top of the pecking order with 21 medals, including 10 gold, six silver and five bronze.

Earlier in the day, India's Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam claimed the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

The Indian rifle team shot 43 in the gold medal showdown to finish behind the Polish team, which scored 47 to grab the top prize.

They had scored 1304 and 864 in the first and second qualifying rounds respectively.

The Polish rifle team comprised Aneta Stankiewicz, Aleksandra Szutko and Natalia Kochanska.

The bronze medal went to the Indonesian team consisting of Vidya Rafika Rahmatan Toyyiba, Monica Daryanti and Audrey Zahra Dhiyaanisa, who beat the Hungarian troika of Lalita Gaspar, Eszter Denes and Lea Horvath 47-43.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
