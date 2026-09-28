Javelin throw final Live Updates, Asian Games 2026: Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir dominate, something special brewing for IND

Rohit Yadav will lead India's challenge after producing a 2026 season-best throw of 87.68m. Yash Vir Singh, who replaced Chopra in India's final squad, has also crossed the 80m mark this season and arrives after winning a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Indian duo will face a strong continental field, with Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem among the prominent names in the competition. Pathirage has enjoyed a breakthrough season and produced a huge 89.75m throw to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.