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Judoka Tulika Maan suspended by NADA for whereabouts failure

Indian judo's Tulika Maan is provisionally suspended for a doping violation, reducing the Commonwealth Games squad as concerns grow over repeated offenses.

Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 18:16:32 IST
By Avishek Roy
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New Delhi: In a big setback for the Indian judo team participating in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Tulika Maan has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency for a whereabouts failure.

File image of India's Tulika Maan reacts after winning the semi-finals t at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham. (PTI)
File image of India's Tulika Maan reacts after winning the semi-finals t at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham. (PTI)

It has been learned that Tulika, a silver medallist from the last edition in Birmingham, has been withdrawn from the team. She was part of the judo squad for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. This is the second dope-related violation in the judo team.

“She has been handed a provisional suspension by NADA for a whereabouts failure,” said an official aware of the development.

This comes a day after another judoka, Arun Kumar, was withdrawn from the squad after he failed an out-of-competition doping test. Arun, who was part of the men’s 73kg category, tested positive for an anabolic steroid.

The initial 14-member judo squad has now been reduced to 12. Tulika has been training here.

Tulika, 27, is one of the country’s established judokas and competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Three whereabouts failures or missed tests within a 12-month period result in an anti-doping rule violation.

 
national anti-doping agency
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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