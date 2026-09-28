Kang Yeonseo, Korea’s 14-year-old middle school student, stuns Jyothi Surekha, India’s top Compound hope

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, India's star compound archer, is out of the individual medal reckoning at the 2026 Asian Games.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, India's star compound archer, is out of the individual medal reckoning. (REUTERS)

There are two aspects to this outcome. The woman who lost – Jyothi, India's defending gold medallist and by far the most consistent compound archer in the country over the years. And the woman who won – Kang Yeonseo, a 14-year-old from South Korea, a country now gunning big in compound too.

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Yeonseo shot a perfect score of 150 to eliminate India's most bankable medal hope in the discipline, 150-146, in the pre-quarterfinals at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Sunday.

Two Indian Asian Games debutants instead advanced to the quarter-finals. Chikitha Taniparthi beat Chinese Taipei's Yi-Hsuan Chen in a tight shoot-off after being tied at 148, while Ganesh Thirumuru edged past compatriot Sahil Jadhav 149-148 in the all-Indian 1/8 elimination round.

The standout result came elsewhere. Jyothi, a five-time Asian Games medallist who seized all three gold medals in Hangzhou three years ago, routinely swept past Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova 148-145 in the 1/16 elimination round. What followed was anything but routine.

Yeonseo is still studying in middle school. Earlier this year, she stunned Korea's archery landscape by finishing third overall in the women's compound section of their national trials for the Asian Games.

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{{^usCountry}} Born in November 2011, the 14-year-old is the youngest national team member in Korean archery history, according to The Chosun Daily, a Korean newspaper. The youngest previously was Kim Je-deok, who won two gold medals in recurve at the Tokyo Olympics at 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in November 2011, the 14-year-old is the youngest national team member in Korean archery history, according to The Chosun Daily, a Korean newspaper. The youngest previously was Kim Je-deok, who won two gold medals in recurve at the Tokyo Olympics at 17. {{/usCountry}}

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Yeonseo had no international outdoor experience before those national trials in April. She competed in three World Cup stages after that, finishing 8th, 19th and 46th. She then turned up at the Asian Games, creating shockwaves.

Jyothi started the contest with a series of 9s, compared to Yeonseo's two Xs and a 10. The Indian improved over the next four games, but with only 10s and Xs coming from the Korean's bow, nothing could have matched the Games title holder against the Games record holder.

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The individual result might be stunning, but it is not quite the whole picture.

Since compound archery got the much-sought nod to feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, countries like South Korea and China, which previously focused the majority of their resources only on the Olympic recurve event, have begun to invest heavily in compound too. In terms of resources, talent as well as coaching. At 14, Yeonseo is a clear example of that.

“Not only with India, but even with the world, I would say,” Jyothi told HT earlier when asked if Asian countries were catching up in compound. “China were previously only in recurve. This year, they had their entire compound team competing in World Cups, winning medals and being consistent.”

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India's Chikitha has also been consistent over the past few days. The 21-year-old, who topped the qualification round, dominated Bhutan's Dorji Dolma 149-140, before the close contest with Chen that needed a shoot-off. The 2025 world youth champion kept her nerve in it, with the Indian's better 10 compared to the Chinese Taipei's, earning her a place in the last eight.