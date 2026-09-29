Karachi football team robbed at gunpoint on Balochistan highway, players left with no money; security concerns surface

A Karachi football team’s journey to Quetta for a tournament ended in a frightening ordeal after armed men stopped their bus on a highway in Balochistan and robbed the players and officials at gunpoint. The Karachi District West side was travelling to Quetta for the Chief Minister’s Gold Cup when the bus was intercepted between Mastung and Sariab on Monday evening. Around 12 armed men reportedly forced the passengers off the vehicle before taking their phones, cash and other valuables.
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According to the news agency PTI, the team manager Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto described the incident, saying the attackers ordered everyone on board to get down before carrying out the robbery. He also said some passengers were struck with the butts of weapons during the incident.
The team eventually reached Quetta and reported what had happened to the Balochistan sports minister. The robbery reportedly left the players without money, prompting the minister to step in and arrange daily allowances for the stranded squad.
The incident has also raised questions over the team’s decision to travel by road despite security concerns.
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The incident has also raised questions over the team’s decision to travel by road despite security concerns.
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Muhammad Azam, secretary of the Sindh Football Association, said the association had decided against sending its own team and had warned Karachi-based clubs about travelling to Quetta by bus or train because of the security situation.
“We didn't send the Sindh team, and we advised all other clubs in Karachi to avoid going to Quetta by bus or train because of the security situation. The Karachi west team still went ahead and what we feared happened,” Azam said.
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He added that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa football associations had also opted not to send teams to the tournament.
The latest incident comes amid broader security concerns in parts of Balochistan. According to the PTI report, two local cricketers were abducted from Dera Bugti in the days preceding the football team’s ordeal.
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The stretch of highway connecting Mastung with Quetta has also been described as a trouble spot, with travellers facing the threat of armed groups operating in the area.
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.
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Home/Sports/Others/Karachi football team robbed at gunpoint on Balochistan highway, players left with no money; security concerns surface
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