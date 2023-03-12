Kawhi Leonard's 38 points lift Clippers over Knicks in a fourth-quarter surge

The Los Angeles Clippers took down the New York Knicks on Saturday, 106-95, with Kawhi Leonard leading the charge with 38 points. The Clippers won their third straight game, bouncing back after losing five in a row.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paul George added 22 points to the Clippers' tally, while Julius Randle managed 19 points, despite a shaky shooting performance. Immanuel Quickley had an impressive game for the Knicks with 26 points and 10 rebounds, starting in place of Jalen Brunson who was out with a sore left foot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leonard's standout performance was the seventh consecutive game in which he scored at least 21 points, with an average of 31 points during that stretch. The superstar also recorded four 30-point games during the same period.

The Knicks held a narrow 74-73 lead late in the third quarter, but the Clippers broke away with a nine-point run to take control of the game. The run was sparked by a technical foul on Randle, who elbowed Clippers center Mason Plumlee in the face while battling for a rebound.

Despite a valiant effort by the Knicks, the Clippers extended their lead to 14 points in the fourth quarter, securing the win.

In injury news, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau revealed that Brunson is day-to-day after X-rays came back negative. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson was a standout for the Knicks with 14 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Knicks will remain in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Sunday, while the Clippers will host Golden State on Wednesday. With the Clippers' recent run of form, it promises to be an exciting game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON