Kevin Durant's debut derailed by devastating ankle sprain, Suns' superstar to miss 3 weeks

In a stunning setback for the Phoenix Suns, superstar Kevin Durant suffered a left ankle sprain during pregame warmups on Wednesday night, which will keep him off the court for at least three weeks, according to a team statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 34-year-old basketball legend slipped on the floor while warming up for the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which was supposed to be his debut in front of the Suns' home crowd. Video footage showed Durant rolling his left ankle as he jumped, but he initially tried to carry on with his pregame routine before the Suns confirmed that he would not play.

The Suns had hoped that Durant wouldn't miss much time due to the mishap, but it now appears that he will be out until April, which leaves the team with only five games left until the playoffs begin. Durant has played in only three games for the Suns since arriving in a blockbuster trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Suns won all three games, which included a stellar performance by Devin Booker, who scored 44 points in the latest victory against the Thunder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Durant's injury is a reminder that he has missed significant time with injuries over the past four seasons. He missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to an Achilles injury and also missed some games this season due to a sprained knee ligament. Suns coach Monty Williams expressed sympathy for Durant, saying that he feels bad for him because he was working hard to prepare for the game when he twisted his ankle.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss two straight games

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are also facing injury woes, with their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo missing two straight games due to a sore right hand. Although he was initially listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, Antetokounmpo was later downgraded to out due to his hand.

The Bucks were able to pull off a 134-123 victory against the Nets on Tuesday without Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined with a non-COVID illness. He was originally expected to play on Thursday but was later downgraded to "out" due to his hand.

Coach Mike Budenholzer commented on the issue, saying, "I don't think it's a specific moment or incident or anything like that. We'll be monitoring it and watching it closely."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nets were also facing injury issues, with Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Johnson, Royce O'Neale, and Ben Simmons all listed as out for Thursday's game. Coach Jacque Vaughn explained that they were being cautious with their players due to nagging injuries and the long stretch of the season ahead.

Simmons, who has been out with left back/knee soreness since February 15th, was among the absent players for the Nets. The team will need to regroup and refocus as they continue to battle through injury setbacks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON