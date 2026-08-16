Kush Maini still chasing the F1 dream

LONDON: For Indian racing driver Kush Maini, the path to the pinnacle of motorsport has never been clearer. Currently balancing a fiercely competitive Formula 2 campaign with reserve driver duties for Alpine in Formula 1 and Mahindra Racing in Formula E, the 25-year-old is driving with renewed purpose.

File picture of Indian Formula 2 driver Kush Maini. (LAT Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With just five races remaining in the F2 season, he is focused on turning his raw pace into the ultimate prize – a seat in F1. “For me, Formula 1 is my goal. It’s my dream,” Maini said here on Saturday, reflecting on a season that has yielded two pole positions, two fastest laps, three podiums, and one win.

Despite feeling that his overall results haven’t entirely reflected his speed, he remains optimistic about his trajectory. “ART (his team) have struggled like I have the last 2-3 years. To bring them back, and then they bring me back, is a big statement. We turned things around in a very short span of time.”

That turnaround has been aided by a stable support system, notably the continued mentorship of two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen. “Me and Mika are still very close. He messages me a lot,” says Maini.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This veteran guidance has been pivotal in helping the Indian rediscover his rhythm on the track. “I feel I’ve sort of found myself again in the sense that every lap I do now feels like it’s quick, whereas I was quite lost the last few years,” said Maini, who finished 11th, 13th and 16th in the F2 championship the last three years. This year, he is sixth with five rounds left. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This veteran guidance has been pivotal in helping the Indian rediscover his rhythm on the track. “I feel I’ve sort of found myself again in the sense that every lap I do now feels like it’s quick, whereas I was quite lost the last few years,” said Maini, who finished 11th, 13th and 16th in the F2 championship the last three years. This year, he is sixth with five rounds left. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Maini’s confidence is bolstered by his role with Alpine. Beyond spending countless hours in the simulator prepping setups and testing upgrades at the factory, he has been quick on the asphalt too.

He fondly recalls last year’s official F1 test in Abu Dhabi, where he wasn’t that slower than Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. The French outfit trusts his feedback, having entrusted him with a two-day test in their 2025 machinery at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg later this month.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Asked if he feels he has proven himself worthy of an F1 seat, Maini said: “100%. In all the tests, I’ve been very quick. But obviously there are many drivers who are at this level and deserve a chance as well. I’ve got to stand out in these last five races and then hopefully one day I’ll be able to achieve my dream.”

The leap from F2 to F1 is immense, not just in speed, but in technical complexity. Maini embraces this challenge, noting that F1 engineers closely evaluate a driver’s ability to pin down exactly what a car needs.

“Every time I jump in the F1 car, there are so many more things you have to think about. In F1, everything you can tweak, you can do in the session. If you’re struggling, it’s up to the driver to tweak it and find performance. When you get back into the F2 car, everything becomes quite clear,” said Maini.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While F1 remains the ultimate objective, Maini keeps his options open, maintaining strong ties with Mahindra Racing in Formula E.

Still, the immediate roadmap is set. With five crucial F2 races ahead and a pivotal F1 test on the horizon, Maini is holding nothing back as he looks to accelerate toward his ultimate goal.