LA Lakers star Mo Bamba out for at least four weeks with high-ankle sprain

Los Angeles Lakers center Mo Bamba will be sidelined at least four weeks with a left high-ankle sprain.

The team announced Thursday that Bamba will be re-evaluated in a month, effectively knocking him out for the rest of the regular season, which ends April 9.

Bamba sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Golden State Warriors, and he missed Tuesday night's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bamba, 24, is averaging 4.4 points and 11.6 minutes per game in seven games (one start) with the Lakers, who acquired him from Orlando last month as part of a four-team trade.

He's averaging 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 47 games (seven starts) overall this season.