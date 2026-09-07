CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Thriston Lawrence of South Africa overcame a six-shot deficit Sunday with an 8-under 62 and denied Paul Casey his first victory in five years by making an 18-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the European Masters.

Lawrence wins a Swiss playoff over Casey, and Great Britain and Ireland rally to win Walker Cup

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Casey stood over a putt with the chance to win four times on the 18th green at Crans-sur-Sierre, three of them in the playoff. Lawrence made good on his first chance. He became the seventh three-time winner of this event, and the first since Seve Ballesteros.

Casey led by one going to the 18th and got a huge break when his approach from rough hit a rock and bounced over a stream. But he couldn't get up-and-down for par, leading to the playoff.

Casey had a 35-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole at No. 18. On the second extra hole, his 10-foot birdie narrowly missed to the right. Officials moved the pin toward the back of the green, and Casey had 8 feet for birdie and the win. That spun off the right edge.

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{{^usCountry}} The fourth time around, Lawrence made the winning putt to capture the European Masters for the third time in the last five years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fourth time around, Lawrence made the winning putt to capture the European Masters for the third time in the last five years. {{/usCountry}}

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COUNTY CLARE, Ireland — Connor Graham and Josh Hill each won the 18th hole in the final two matches Sunday at Lahinch as Great Britain & Ireland capped off a stunning comeback against the Americans to win the Walker Cup for the first time since 2015.

Graham birdied the last two holes to earn a precious halve against 17-year-old Miles Russell. It came down to Hill, all square in his match with 18-year-old Tyler Watts, his Tennessee teammate. Hill hit a long bunker shot to 3 feet and holed the birdie putt for a 13 1/2-12 1/2 victory.

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The Americans swept the morning foursomes matches in the fierce wind to build a three-point lead going into the 10 singles matches. They needed to win only 3 1/2 points in singles to keep the cup.

GB&I, however, quickly turned the tables and put its blue scores on the leaderboard by winning the opening four matches. The key was getting three points from four matches in the middle — two wins, two halves — that proved the difference.

Steven Alker won his third straight tournament with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Hennie Otto in the NI Legends in Northern Ireland. Alker was coming off consecutive wins on the PGA Tour Champions. ... John Gough of England closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-shot victory over Andrew Wilson in the Rosa Challenge Tour, his second victory this year on Europe’s Challenge Tour. ...Mei Fukuda closed with a 68 and defeated Megumi Kido in a playoff to win the Golf5 Ladies on the Japan LPGA. ... Yerim Choi held on with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the OK Savings Bank OK Man Open on the Korea LPGA. ... In two USGA championships that ended last Wednesday, Ivy Shepherd defeated Catherine McEvoy, 5 and 4, in the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, and former PGA Tour player Mike Sposa defeated Todd White, 3 and 2, in the U.S. Senior Amateur.

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