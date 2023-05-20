Legendary NFL running back Jim Brown passes away at 87. Leaves behind a legacy of athletic brilliance and activism

Jim Brown, widely hailed as pro football's greatest running back, passed away at the age of 87, his family announced. The iconic figure, known for his athletic prowess, acting career, and civil rights activism, peacefully passed away at his Los Angeles home with his loving wife, Monique, by his side. While the world knew him as an activist, actor, and football star, to his family, he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, leaving behind broken hearts.

Former Cleveland Browns running back and actor Jim Brown arrives at the 2nd Annual NFL Honors in New Orleans, Louisiana.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Football Legend: Celebrating Jim Brown's Astounding Career

Brown's legacy on the football field is undeniable. He spent nine illustrious seasons playing for the Cleveland Browns, amassing an impressive 12,312 rushing yards and scoring 106 touchdowns, ranking him 11th and sixth in NFL history, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former NFL star Jim Brown appears on stage with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Breese (R) before the start of the 2010 NFL draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York April 22, 2010. (REUTERS)

The Cleveland Browns referred to him as a legend, leader, activist, and visionary, acknowledging the profound impact he had on the game. Brown's remarkable achievements include nine Pro Bowl selections, three MVP titles, and a well-deserved place among pro football's 100 greatest players.

From Gridiron to Silver Screen: Jim Brown's Transition into Acting

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brown's story extends far beyond football. Despite his remarkable success on the gridiron, he chose to cut short his NFL career to pursue a second career in Hollywood. With acting credits in over 30 movies, including notable films like "Any Given Sunday," "The Dirty Dozen," "El Condor," and "Three the Hard Way," Brown showcased his versatility and talent on the big screen.

Football player Jim Brown, right, wearing the uniform of a Marine Captain for an upcoming film, Ice Station Zero, where he is directed by John Sturges on Nov. 6, 1967. NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night, May 18, 2023, with his wife, Monique, by his side, according to a spokeswoman for Brown's family. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From battling aliens in "Mars Attacks!" to captivating audiences with his roles in action-packed films like "The Running Man" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," Brown's presence transcended the boundaries of sports.

A Voice for Change: Jim Brown's Impact on Civil Rights and Activism

Jim Brown was not only a sports icon but also an influential figure in the civil rights movement. As one of the most outspoken Black athletes of his time, he tirelessly advocated for using platforms to elevate important causes.

Former football great Jim Brown, left, President of the Black Economic Union, confers with Mrs. Anne Faulkner, 74, in her poor neighborhood at Holly Springs, Miss., Feb. 11, 1970. Brown led about 25 black athletes for the firsthand look at conditions his BEU hopes to improve. In background is Leroy Kelly of the Cleveland Browns. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brown famously convened the "Cleveland Summit," bringing together athletes like Bill Russell, Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), and activists such as Carl Stokes to hear from Muhammed Ali and rally for his cause. His efforts extended beyond the sports arena, inspiring fellow athletes to make a difference in the communities they lived in.

A Complex Legacy: Examining the Controversies Surrounding Jim Brown

While Jim Brown's on-field brilliance and civil rights activism earned him praise, his life also had its share of controversies. He was a contentious figure, having faced multiple arrests, primarily on charges related to violence against women.

In 1999, Brown's wife called 911, alleging that he had vandalized her car with a shovel and threatened her life. During the trial, Monique Brown recanted her statement. Brown was acquitted of the charge of domestic threats but convicted of misdemeanor vandalism. His refusal to attend domestic violence counseling resulted in a six-month jail sentence.

Tributes and Reflections: Remembering Jim Brown's Legacy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As news of Jim Brown's passing spread, tributes poured in from various quarters. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hailed him as one of the most dominant players to grace any athletic field and recognized his role as a force for change. Former President Barack Obama highlighted Brown's exceptional football career, activism, and his advocacy for other Black athletes to speak out on important issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pro Football Hall of Fame, where Brown was inducted in 1971, celebrated his impact on and off the field. His alma mater, Syracuse University, also expressed condolences, acknowledging the loss of an all-time great in both football and lacrosse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON