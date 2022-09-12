Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin wins gold in Golden Fry Series meet in Liechtenstein

Top Indian long jumper Jeswin Aldrin won gold in the 3rd Golden Fry Series athletics meet at Schaan in Liechtenstein, with an impressive effort of 8.12m.

It was the first time Aldrin had jumped more than 8m outside India. He had failed to touch 8m in his last five meets.

"Really Happy with 8.12m in Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein. It’s been long season one more round to go before the end of this season...Will keep on improving. More to come," Aldrin tweeted.

Radek Juska of Czech Republic was second with 7.70m while Henrik Flatnes of Norway was third with 7.66m in the event on Sunday.

Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, competing in long jump, was fourth with 7.58m.

The 20-year-old Aldrin had failed to qualify for the final round in the World Championships in Eugene (USA) in July, finishing 20th overall in the qualification round with a jump of 7.78m.

He had jumped a wind-assisted 8.37m while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April. His legal season's and personal best stands at 8.26m during the Federation Cup.

He had 8.20m in March during an Indian Grand Prix meet.

The Golden Fly Series is held in public places in cities in an attempt to bring fans closer to action. Only long jump and pole events were held. The next stop in the series will be in Thailand in December. PTI PDS PDS AH AH