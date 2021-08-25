Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / LPGA Shanghai canceled over COVID-19 travel restrictions
others

LPGA Shanghai canceled over COVID-19 travel restrictions

There are two tournaments scheduled for the following weeks in Asia, the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea from Oct. 21-24, and the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu, Japan, from Nov. 4-7.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Fans walk near the clubhouse as play is suspended during the final round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)

The LPGA Tour said in a statement Wednesday that the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament scheduled for mid-October has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The tournament was scheduled for the Qizhong Garden Golf Club from Oct. 14-17.

There are two tournaments scheduled for the following weeks in Asia, the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea from Oct. 21-24, and the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu, Japan, from Nov. 4-7.

Another tournament scheduled for the week in between those two events, the Taiwan Swinging Skirts at Taipei, has already been canceled due to similar COVID-19 restrictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lpga
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ankita Raina bows out of US Open qualifying

Arjun Erigaisi wins chess tourney in Portugal, Gukesh finishes second

We have wings: Paralympics off to glittering start in Tokyo

Four Indians enter semifinals of Asian Youth boxing
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP