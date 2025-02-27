Magnus Carlsen throws brutal jibe at D Gukesh, younger chess GMs in huge claim: ‘Difference between me and other kids…’

Magnus Carlsen is regarded by many to be the greatest-ever chess player of all time. The Norwegian GM is a five-time world chess champion and also shares the current World Blitz title with Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi. He is also an eight-time World Blitz Champion, and has been on top of the FIDE rankings since July 1, 2011, and is only behind Garry Kasparov in time spent as the highest-rated player in chess history. Carlsen’s peak rating of 2882 is also the highest in history. Magnus Carlsen explained why he is better than the younger GMs like D Gukesh.

Carlsen recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and spoke on a variety of topics, ranging from the controversial Hans Niemann cheating scandal to how he prepares for matches. Although he is only 34-years-old, he is part of an older generation of chess GMs, with the younger generation on the rise, led by the likes of D Gukesh, Alireza Firouzja, Arjun Erigaisi. Despite their rise, Carlsen has dominated the sport with ease and has been the best.

Speaking on the podcast, Carlsen was straightforward in why he is different from the younger generation of GMs, and what makes him better than them. He said, “The difference between me and other kids is that they would go to chess practice. They would maybe even do their homework. But they weren’t living and breathing the game in the way that I was.”

“I think about (chess) all the time. I’m thinking about the game while I’m sitting on this chair. I’m still analysing a game that I played today. It never goes completely out of my mind.

“I think a lot of very good chess players do that,” he admitted. “But for me, it’s different. The game is always there, always present,” he added.

Carlsen also once again courted controversy during the podcast when he opened up on the Niemann cheating controversy, and rejected the infamous anal beads theory. The Norwegian maintained his stance on Niemann and revealed that more details would be revealed in an upcoming Netflix documentary in April.