Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Sports / Others / Manju Rani, Ramesh Baboo win bronze in 35km race walk mixed team event

Manju Rani, Ramesh Baboo win bronze in 35km race walk mixed team event

PTI |
Oct 04, 2023 12:23 PM IST

Rani and Baboo -- both national record holders in women's and men's events -- clocked a combined time of 5 hours 51 minutes and 14 seconds to finish third.

Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the inaugural 35km mixed team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Manju Rani and Ram Baboo

Rani and Baboo -- both national record holders in women's and men's events -- clocked a combined time of 5 hours 51 minutes and 14 seconds to finish third behind China (5:16:41) and Japan (5:22:11).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the 35km race walk mixed team event, the times (results) of the male and female athletes, who finished the race, are added in order to determine the medal winners.

This was the first time the 35km race walk mixed team event was held in the Asian Games. The event will also debut in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In India also, the event was introduced a couple of years ago.

The 24-year-old Baboo clocked 2:42:11 to finish fourth in the men's race while Rani also ended sixth with a time of 3:09:03.

Baboo had clocked the men's 35km race walk national record time of 2:29:56 in March. He also clinched a gold medal in the National Games last year and won national championships in February. He competed in the Budapest World Championships in August and finished 27th.

The 24-year-old Rani had clocked her national record time of 2:57:54 while winning the national race walk championships in February this year. She had also won gold in the National Inter-State Championships in June.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live and India vs Australia Live Score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asian games
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP