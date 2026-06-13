Manu Bhaker breaks down while paying last respects to legendary shooter, coach Jaspal Rana

Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker broke down while paying last respects to her long-time coach Padma Shri Jaspal Rana, who passed away aged 49. It was under Rana's guidance that the young shooter won two medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Star shooter Manu Bhaker pays tribute to her coach late Jaspal Rana at his residence, in Dehradun, (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since her triumph two years ago, Bhaker has often spoken of Rana's valuable contribution to her extraordinary journey. It was totally understandable that she was heartbroken. "Not merely my coach, mentor, or guide; he was also a friend who understood me better than most," she said with a heavy heart.

Rana passed away in New Delhi on Thursday night after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last. Jaspal's mortal remains were brought to his Dehradun residence on Friday night.

Also Read: Jaspal Rana was a giant of Indian sport: He shone when the country was looking for a global sporting identit

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

A giant of Indian shooting!

Known for his grit and determination, Rana famously won three gold medals in Doha despite competing with a high fever, a feat that remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian shooting history.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After retiring from competition, Rana devoted himself to coaching and talent development. As a junior national coach, he identified and nurtured several future stars, including Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.

Despite a widely publicised fallout with Bhaker before the Tokyo Olympics, the two later reunited, with Rana playing a key role in her successful campaign that culminated in two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON